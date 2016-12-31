Alex Garcia executes spectacular one-punch knockout | UFC 207 Prelims

Alex Garcia was able to pull off a spectacular knockout against Mike Pyle during the UFC 207 prelims.

More  UFC  Videos

Alex Garcia executes spectacular one-punch knockout | UFC 207 Prelims

Alex Garcia executes spectacular one-punch knockout | UFC 207 Prelims

18 hours ago

Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey | FULL UFC 207 WEIGH-IN

Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey | FULL UFC 207 WEIGH-IN

1 day ago

Amanda Nunes before Rousey fight: 'I know I will keep this belt' | UFC 207

Amanda Nunes before Rousey fight: 'I know I will keep this belt' | UFC 207

1 day ago

Dominick Cruz previews his fight with Cody Garbrandt | UFC 207

Dominick Cruz previews his fight with Cody Garbrandt | UFC 207

1 day ago

Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes | UFC 207 WEIGH IN

Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes | UFC 207 WEIGH IN

1 day ago

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt | UFC 207 WEIGH IN

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt | UFC 207 WEIGH IN

1 day ago

More UFC Videos