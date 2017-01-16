Aleksei Oleinik pulls off first ezekiel choke finish in UFC history | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
Watch this amazing ezekiel choke Aleksei Oleinik pulled off against Viktor Pesta.
More UFC Videos
Aleksei Oleinik pulls off first ezekiel choke finish in UFC history | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
1 hr ago
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn | FULL WEIGH-IN
1 day ago
B.J. Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez | UFC Fight Night 103 Weigh-In
1 day ago
Meryl Martial Arts: Where two actors square off in all-out battle
6 days ago
Meryl Martial Arts: Where two actors square off in all-out battle
6 days ago