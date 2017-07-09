Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller | UFC 213 HIGHLIGHTS

Check out the best action between Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller at UFC 213 in Las Vegas.

More UFC Videos

Robert Whittaker and Michael Bisping meet face-to-face ahead of their title fight | UFC 213

Robert Whittaker and Michael Bisping meet face-to-face ahead of their title fight | UFC 213

4 hours ago

Alistair Overeem talks after his decision win against Fabricio Werdum | UFC 213

Alistair Overeem talks after his decision win against Fabricio Werdum | UFC 213

4 hours ago

Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker | UFC 213 HIGHLIGHTS

Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker | UFC 213 HIGHLIGHTS

4 hours ago

Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller | UFC 213 HIGHLIGHTS

Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller | UFC 213 HIGHLIGHTS

4 hours ago

Dana White praises Robert Whittaker after win, previews Bisping vs. Whittaker and more | UFC 213

Dana White praises Robert Whittaker after win, previews Bisping vs. Whittaker and more | UFC 213

4 hours ago

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem | UFC 213 HIGHLIGHTS

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem | UFC 213 HIGHLIGHTS

4 hours ago

More UFC Videos»

FOX Sports Go