‘Tomorrow is going to be a battle’: Nunes and Shevchenko weigh in for UFC 213

Nunes and Shevchenko met before their fight at UFC 213.

More UFC Videos

Justin Gaethje savages Michael Johnson to win 'The Ultimate Fighter' finale main event

Justin Gaethje savages Michael Johnson to win 'The Ultimate Fighter' finale main event

9 hours ago

Jesse Taylor takes down Dhiego Lima by submission in 'The Ultimate Fighter' finale

Jesse Taylor takes down Dhiego Lima by submission in 'The Ultimate Fighter' finale

10 hours ago

Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS

Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS

10 hours ago

Jared Cannonier vs. Nick Roehrick | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS

Jared Cannonier vs. Nick Roehrick | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS

10 hours ago

Justin Gaethje talks after beating Michael Johnson by TKO | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS

Justin Gaethje talks after beating Michael Johnson by TKO | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS

10 hours ago

Jesse Taylor speaks after defeating Dhiego Lima by submission | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS

Jesse Taylor speaks after defeating Dhiego Lima by submission | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS

10 hours ago

More UFC Videos»

FOX Sports Go