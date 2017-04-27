Tom Gallicchio and Joe Stevenson talk TUF
TUF Redemption cast members Tom Gallicchio and Joe Stevenson discuss the latest episode, including Gallicchio's upset win over Eddie Gordon.
More UFC Videos
Tom Gallicchio speaks after defeating Eddie Gordon on TUF 25 | TUF TALK
1 day ago
James Krause breaks down the second episode of TUF 25
1 day ago
Here are the top-five 'best of the rest' TUF fighters of all-time | UFC TONIGHT
1 day ago
Jon Jones or Georges St-Pierre - who had better championship run? | UFC TONIGHT
1 day ago
Jorge Masvidal previews his UFC 211 fight vs. Demian Maia | UFC TONIGHT
1 day ago
Cub Swanson doesn't know when he broke his hand vs. Artem Lobov | PROcast
1 day ago