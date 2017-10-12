John Moraga walks us through his brutal KO at UFC 216 | REPLAY KO
This nasty finish moved Moraga into 10th in the flyweight rankings.
More UFC Videos
John Moraga walks us through his brutal KO at UFC 216 | REPLAY KO
15 mins ago
Dana White reflects on the emotional week in Las Vegas
3 days ago
Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier proclaim Demetrious Johnson as the best ever
3 days ago
Tony Ferguson was out late before his title fight vs. Kevin Lee
3 days ago
Demetrious Johnson’s reaction after breaking Anderson Silva’s record
3 days ago
Bobby Green talks about winning fight of the night at UFC 216
3 days ago
More UFC Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED