What did Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg say to each other at the weigh ins? | FIGHTING WORDS

This should be a fun fight on Saturday.

More UFC Videos

What did Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg say to each other at the weigh ins? | FIGHTING WORDS

What did Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg say to each other at the weigh ins? | FIGHTING WORDS

15 mins ago

Georges St-Pierre responds to Bisping's claim that he's a boring fighter | FIGHTING WORDS

Georges St-Pierre responds to Bisping's claim that he's a boring fighter | FIGHTING WORDS

1 hr ago

How surprised was Kevin Lee when he missed weight?

How surprised was Kevin Lee when he missed weight?

1 hr ago

Michael Bisping responds to GSP's claims that he was drunk at Friday's press conference | FIGHTING WORDS

Michael Bisping responds to GSP's claims that he was drunk at Friday's press conference | FIGHTING WORDS

1 hr ago

Tony Ferguson lets loose on Kevin Lee and UFC 216

Tony Ferguson lets loose on Kevin Lee and UFC 216

3 hours ago

Dana White addresses the tragedy in Las Vegas and the UFC's impact on the city

Dana White addresses the tragedy in Las Vegas and the UFC's impact on the city

3 hours ago

More UFC Videos»