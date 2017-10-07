What did Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg say to each other at the weigh ins? | FIGHTING WORDS
This should be a fun fight on Saturday.
More UFC Videos
What did Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg say to each other at the weigh ins? | FIGHTING WORDS
15 mins ago
Georges St-Pierre responds to Bisping's claim that he's a boring fighter | FIGHTING WORDS
1 hr ago
How surprised was Kevin Lee when he missed weight?
1 hr ago
Michael Bisping responds to GSP's claims that he was drunk at Friday's press conference | FIGHTING WORDS
1 hr ago
Tony Ferguson lets loose on Kevin Lee and UFC 216
3 hours ago
Dana White addresses the tragedy in Las Vegas and the UFC's impact on the city
3 hours ago
More UFC Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED