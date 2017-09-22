Cláudia Gadelha with Megan Olivi after weigh-in in Japan | Interview | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Gadelha talks about how she feels
More UFC Videos
Cláudia Gadelha with Megan Olivi after weigh-in in Japan | Interview | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
1 hr ago
Conor McGregor may not know who Jeremy Stephens is ... but it looks like his mom does
1 hr ago
Luke Rockhold doesn't think Michael Bisping is the real UFC middleweight champ
1 hr ago
Ovince Saint Preux has no concerns with last-minute opponent change in Japan
2 hours ago
Ovince Saint Preux, 'Turkish Tyson' and more: What to watch in Friday's UFC Japan event on FXX
2 hours ago
Joanna Jedrzejczyk joins the 'UFC Tonight' crew to talk about her upcoming fight
7 hours ago
More UFC Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED