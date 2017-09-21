UFC Tonight caught up with Kevin Lee in his hometown of Detroit

The UFC Lightweight attributes his success in the Octagon to the example his parents set.

More UFC Videos

UFC Tonight caught up with Kevin Lee in his hometown of Detroit

UFC Tonight caught up with Kevin Lee in his hometown of Detroit

15 mins ago

Former champ Luke Rockhold talks to 'UFC Tonight' about his future in the middleweight division

Former champ Luke Rockhold talks to 'UFC Tonight' about his future in the middleweight division

1 hr ago

Joanna Jędrzejczyk joins the 'UFC Tonight' crew to talk about her upcoming fight

Joanna Jędrzejczyk joins the 'UFC Tonight' crew to talk about her upcoming fight

1 hr ago

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been living large since their fight

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been living large since their fight

1 day ago

Daniel Cormier wants to fight Jon Jones again

Daniel Cormier wants to fight Jon Jones again

2 days ago

Luke Rockhold called out this fighter after defeating David Branch at UFC Pittsburgh

Luke Rockhold called out this fighter after defeating David Branch at UFC Pittsburgh

3 days ago

More UFC Videos»