Gilbert Burns KOs Jason Saggo in the second round at UFC Pittsburgh
Burns got his first UFC KO in the second round.
More UFC Videos
Gilbert Burns KOs Jason Saggo in the second round at UFC Pittsburgh
15 mins ago
What to watch out for at UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Branch in Pittsburgh
1 day ago
Luke Rockhold talks David Branch ahead of UFC Fight Night: 'The guy just thinks a lot of himself'
1 day ago
Kenny Florian tells us how Conor McGregor can improve in trilogy fight with Nate Diaz
2 days ago
Montana Stewart submits Ariel Beck to win the third fight of the season
2 days ago
Montana Stewart recaps her impressive submission victory on TUF 26
2 days ago
More UFC Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW