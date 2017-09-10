Alex White gets back into the win column with TKO of Mitch Clarke in second round

Alex White gets back into the win column with a convincing win over Mitch Clarke

More UFC Videos

Rafael Dos Anjos calls out Tyron Woodley after win at UFC 215

Rafael Dos Anjos calls out Tyron Woodley after win at UFC 215

2 hours ago

Sarah Moras submits Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC 215

Sarah Moras submits Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC 215

10 hours ago

Alex White gets back into the win column with TKO of Mitch Clarke in second round

Alex White gets back into the win column with TKO of Mitch Clarke in second round

10 hours ago

Amanda Nunes talks to the UFC Tonight crew after retaining her title at UFC 215

Amanda Nunes talks to the UFC Tonight crew after retaining her title at UFC 215

11 hours ago

Valentina Shevchenko thinks she won at UFC 215. Do the guys in the studio agree?

Valentina Shevchenko thinks she won at UFC 215. Do the guys in the studio agree?

11 hours ago

Ketlen Vieira submits Sarah McMann to remain undefeated

Ketlen Vieira submits Sarah McMann to remain undefeated

16 hours ago

More UFC Videos»