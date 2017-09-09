Shevchenko: ‘I will fight like this is the last time in my life’
Valentina Shevchenko speaks with Megan Olivi ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes at UFC 215.
More UFC Videos
Shevchenko: 'I will fight like this is the last time in my life'
18 hours ago
Should Mighty Mouse vs. Ray Borg be rescheduled?
18 hours ago
Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko | Weigh-In | UFC 215
19 hours ago
Megan Olivi caught up with Ray Borg's camp after he was pulled from UFC 215
19 hours ago
Mighty Mouse vs. Ray Borg pulled from UFC 215 in Edmonton
21 hours ago
Kenny Florian shows us how Conor McGregor can get even better
1 day ago