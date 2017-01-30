Why Conor McGregor Deserves Special Treatment from the UFC

While fans complain about Conor McGregor getting “special treatment” from the UFC, it all comes with good reason.

Tyron Woodley and Michael Bisping recently wanted to have a superfight with one another. The duo made their thoughts known to UFC President Dana White, only to receive a negative reaction. The story didn’t see any further development but rumors emerged that the two champions did not like having their request denied.

The fact that Conor McGregor received a superfight without defending his belt made the two feel that they too were entitled to a money fight. The fact that they did not get what they want, despite being around the company longer than McGregor, upset the “Chosen One” and “The Count.”

The major question which arose from this situation is ‘Why was McGregor given this special treatment?’ Why did McGregor get the superfight, despite not defending his belt even once? Why did the longer-tenured Bisping and Woodley not get the same opportunity?

The answer is obvious: “The Notorious” brings in huge money in any fight. The UFC makes their most money when McGregor fights and therefore gets to decide whom he wants to face. One might wonder why is McGregor gaining so much attention.

How did a loud mouth from Ireland go on to become the biggest star in the history of the sport? The answer many claim is that he worked hard and gave everything he had, but many fighters have done the same. Some say it’s because of his fighting style and his talent, but the Octagon has been home to many talented fighters and has witnessed some really exciting and unique fighting styles.

So let’s take a look at three reasons why Conor McGregor managed to become the draw he is.

Ability to Claim Center Stage

McGregor has never shied away from being center stage. Whether it was him billy-walking to the center of the Octagon at UFC 205 just before the match started to win over the crowd, brashly announcing he was the best, saying that he was worth $4.2 billion, to saying he changes fighters lives for the better by fighting them, McGregor never hesitated in making it known that he was the best.

While some fighters would shy away from most of their achievements and make it look like it was no big deal, undermining their own accolades in the process, “The Notorious” has become a fan-favorite by openly bragging about all of his achievements. He would make sure people, haters or fans, knew that he conquered a new milestone.

McGregor’s ability to bring attention to himself results in the buys he gets. As very rightly said by UFC Commentator Brian Stann, “He’s a guy who comes with the bravado to sell tickets and make people love and hate him, there is no in between with Conor.”

Conor’s antics result in either a person loving him or hating him. One or the other, the two-divisional king makes sure you had an opinion about him and even force you to tune in to watch his match. This resulted in many successful shows but it also earned McGregor many haters.

A common issue amongst MMA fighters is how to deal with a negative crowd reaction. A perfect example was seen during the UFC 205 media events as Eddie Alvarez failed to deal with the heat he got from the crowd and was eventually crushed mentally. The biggest star in combat sports, however, knows how to put people in their place, as he would not only degrade his opponents but also gain more money from people tuning in to watch him lose. All of this has played an important role in him managing to reach where he is.

Classiness In and Out of the Cage

Conor is known for his sense of style. He has managed to establish himself as a fashion icon. Most fighters always look presentable in the pre-fight press conference and in the stare downs but almost none look good in the post-fight presser. But McGregor always arrived in style.

At post-fight pressers, where most fighters were usually drenched in sweat still in their fight gear, McGregor would walk out in royal and dapper suits, making heads turn. These suits not only get him attention during the post-fight conferences it also got him outside opportunities, this eventually lead to him being dubbed a fashion figure. So if he manages to get a multimillion dollar fashion endorsement next, don’t be surprised.

McGregor may trash his opponents during the pre-fight press conference, but he has always made it clear that he does give his opponents the respect they deserve. He clearly does acknowledge their talent even after victory.

A perfect example of his classy behavior was seen during the post-fight interview of UFC 196. Where most people do not want to talk to the media and prefer to not talk about the loss, Conor took questions from all. He not only backed his earlier statements but even managed to create the biggest event in the history of the sport. The way he sold the loss and bounced back from the loss made him an even bigger star.

Apart from that McGregor is known for being friendly with his fans. The act of giving fans photos, speaking out for the LGBT community, or sending words of encouragement to fellow fighters, all these acts have increased the fan base of “The Notorious.”

Talent

The most important reason why McGregor became the star he is because of his talent. No one can deny that McGregor is one of the most talented MMA fighters ever. He may have received an initial push because of his attitude and behavior, but it was his ability and hard work that got him those wins on his record. The former two-division Cage Warriors Champion has never backed down from a challenge.

Whereas most fighters blame a loss on their opponent being a pound or two heavier (in the case of the opponent missing weight) and that they were in the wrong weight class for the bout, McGregor not only moved up two weight classes but he also won over there (albeit against a natural lightweight). He dethroned pound-for-pound great Jose Aldo, who was undefeated for nearly a decade, in just 14 seconds.

He went on to embarrass former Bellator and UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez in the very second round of their encounter. While most fighters call off a fight due to injuries, the former UFC featherweight champion went on to not only compete but also win a unanimous verdict against Max Holloway, now the interim featherweight champion, with a torn ACL.

Where most fighters take their success to head and get involved in legal issues, McGregor has maintained a clean record and has set an example for up-and-comers. Where most stars quit because of facing failure, McGregor went on to accept his failure and bounce back. Where injuries would slow fighters down, McGregor trucked through. Now tell me why he doesn’t deserve millions of dollars. Why doesn’t he deserve the fight he wants? Why doesn’t he deserve to be in movies?

He has taken MMA to the next level. He brought large-scale attention to the sport. What gives anyone the right to hate him? Judge him? Complain about the special treatment he gets?

