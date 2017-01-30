What if Conor McGregor Defeats Floyd Mayweather?

Conor McGregor reiterated his desire for Floyd Mayweather to be his next opponent during a Q&A in Manchester, England. What if this actually goes down?

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is sold out. The worst seats in the house don’t come with less than a $2,000 splurge, and dozens of celebrity’s cascade from the 20×20-foot ring as Michael Buffer bellows, “‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor” while the UFC‘s golden boy stares across from boxing’s lone undefeated king.

It’s quite frankly a ridiculous concept. It took Mayweather literally a decade to work out a fight with Manny Pacquiao that was absent of the legal roadblocks Conor Mcgregor’s UFC contract represents. Additionally, the 2015 fight with Pac-Man ultimately gave each fighter a payout north of $150 million with an accepted 60-40 split in favor of Mayweather according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s over $135 million more than the $15 million base pay Mayweather offered “The Notorious” for a potential fight on ESPN. There is still a long way to go for this to ever happen.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

But what if this actually comes to fruition? First of all, you’re looking at the most lucrative fight in combat sports history by the estimation of most sports finance experts. Mayweather-Pacquiao grossed nearly $600 million, and realistically the 36-year-old Pacquiao was a shell of himself at just 3-2 in his five fights prior to the “Fight of the Century.”

Of the top five most successful UFC pay-per-views (according to Tapology), only UFC 100 doesn’t have Conor’s name in the headline. The three times he fronted an event in 2016 earned over 1.3 million pay-per-view buys. Additionally, in case you forgot, McGregor’s last five fights include three knockouts, two championship belts, and a 2016 Fight of the Year candidate with Nate Diaz at UFC 202. His star power supersedes any active boxer (Mayweather is technically retired ) and there’s really no debate there. That’s without even considering the billions of social media impressions his fights produce.

So what? This mega-fight would be an absolutely incomprehensible success. When “Mystic Mac” predicts it would surpass $1 billion in earnings, he’s actually not being totally ridiculous. In fact, vegas oddsmakers predict this fight could actually approach that figure.

Pacquiao’s last fight before his Mayweather showdown, with Chris Algieri, failed to even surpass half a million buys and yet that match was still as historically lucrative as it was. Conor has never headlined an event with less than 800,000 buys.

However, that’s only scratching the surface of how historic a Mcgregor- Mayweather boxing match would be. First of all, this fight is the answer to the “Boxing vs. MMA” debate. No, of course, Floyd would never in a million years step inside of the Octagon and he shouldn’t. With a game that centers around his world-class movement in the ring, his transition to the cage alone would be an enormous task. So this is the fight, there has never been an opportunity for the two worlds to collide like this and there may never be again.

“I believe the next time that I step into a combat arena will be through the ropes wearing eight-ounce gloves”

That’s the entire MMA community, McGregor’s enormous fan base, Mayweather’s following, and the Boxing world essentially being guaranteed buys. Even if no casual sports fans tuned in or bought tickets, that already makes this the largest draw in combat sports history.

No active boxer is popular enough to compete with the UFC right now. 2016’s most successful fight in the ring was Canelo Alvarez vs. Amir Khan with 600K buys, that’s good for sixth best of the UFC’s events that year. So MMA is already the world’s premier combat sport and the UFC is far and away the largest promotion.

But this could be the kill shot for Boxing’s competition with Mixed Martial Arts.

The learning curve for McGregor, despite his striking prowess, is enormous in the boxing ring and he would certainly open as a heavy underdog. However, if the 28-year-old Irishman sends Mayweather to 49-1, he ends the debate. In that circumstance, the UFC’s biggest star went out of his element, limited his skillset, and handed the best boxer of this generation his only loss.

The financial windfall for all the parties is complicated. The UFC, Mayweather Promotions, and the newly-formed McGregor Promotions are all grabbing a piece of the pie. So for Dana White and the UFC’s new ownership, the revenue they get back is uncertain, to say the least. Again, it’s still very unlikely this fight ever occurs, Dana White said as much in response to McGregor.

However, the prospects of a McGregor win is salivating and the opportunity to champion MMA is undeniable. Should that happen, the UFC has never experienced the levels of popularity that would come with the victory, and the last bonafide challenge to the UFC’s grip on fight fans would be conquered.

This article originally appeared on