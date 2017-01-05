What Does the Future Hold for Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey’s return left more questions than answers in the aftermath of UFC 207, but it’s clear that change is next, no matter what is coming.

The sporting world has had a few days to digest Ronda Rousey’s loss at UFC 207 to Amanda Nunes and the former champion has only made a brief statement regarding her future, leaving many questions as to what’s next.

Ronda Rousey released a brief statement to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, she thanked the fans who have supported her through her hiatus and said she was proud of the growth of the women’s divisions, including the success of Nunes. She finished by stating that she would be taking time to ponder her future.

Before anything else, if Rousey is done with her fighting her career then it would go down as the most unceremonious end to arguably the most remarkable career in MMA history. In her brief career, she has made millions and turned into a household name. Both her fights with Nunes and Holly Holm were shocking and humiliating losses for a woman once called “the world’s most dangerous woman.”

Her reluctance to do media is a gamble has hurt her marketability. She has had the opportunity to win sympathy and state that she has avoided it because winning the fight was so important to her and that she didn’t want the added pressure. Instead, her silence leaves her coming off as a sore loser who has nothing to say following losses to Holm and now Nunes. Make no mistake, Rousey no longer needs MMA for an income, though the only question is how much her latest loss affects her value for rumored opportunities in movies or pro wrestling.

If “Rowdy” does wish to continue fighting, the first course of action should be to leave her current coach, Edmund Tarverdyan. In the fight with Nunes, it was apparent that Rousey’s striking had not improved in the 13 months she has been out of competition. The fact that Rousey came straight forward and had no head movement against the hardest hitter in the division left many convinced that Tarverdyan’s game plan essentially led Rousey to slaughter.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

Tarverdyan’s track record does nothing to help an argument that the issue is on his side and not Rousey’s. The former champion looked in exceptional physical condition, reports came in that she was already on fight weight for most of the month leading up to the bout. By all accounts, Rousey was serious about fighting and not just looking for a payday. Tarverdyan, on the other hand, has led several fighters to losing records: Travis Browne, Shayna Bazler, and Jessamyn Duke most notably.

Rousey has been with her coach for her entire MMA career. As astonishing as her success has been, the lack of evolution for an athlete of her caliber is equally troublesome. Rousey’s domination stemmed from the fact that women were not prepared for the initial blitz that she opened with. As they defended the initial onslaught, Rousey would masterfully take them to the ground where her she would use her lethal submissions to finish fights in spectacular fashion. Stylistically, Holm was the first to catch on to this and Nunes was able to follow suit in staying disciplined and firing straight shots down the middle.

The fact that a man who states he is a boxing coach could not give Rousey a better strategy is alarming. If Rousey does choose to return, she needs to change camp or she is more than likely going to have the same result. If she’s truly dedicated to winning again, the first step is to understand that she is currently loyal to a fault to a coach who is no longer up to par. Considering he has controversially not paid taxes, stating he makes no income despite being trainer to one of the highest paid athletes in MMA, Rousey should consider a move to an established camp such as Kings MMA.

Ronda Rousey’s losses have been shocking to experience, for the simple fact that their abruptness is so contradictory to the greatness she displayed since she burst onto the scene. The attitude and dedication she has shown could easily make her a star anywhere if she chooses to leave. For fans that want her to continue fighting, there is the worry she might go out as the sports biggest shooting star: arriving in a flash that captured the entire world’s attention, then disappearing as quickly as she arrived.

This article originally appeared on