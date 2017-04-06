Watch UFC fighter Alexander Gustafsson accidentally nail his coach in the face with a spinning kick

Alexander Gustafsson has some of the most precise hands in the UFC. His kicking accuracy could use some work though.

Gustafsson was doing some body work with his head coach Andreas Michael when he uncorked a nasty spinning back kick that landed a bit too high.

And by a bit too high, I mean right on Micheal’s chin.

Coach Andreas has one hell of a chin. What you guys think? 😂 A post shared by Alex The Mauler Gustafsson (@alexthemauler) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

Michael, a former boxing coach for the Swedish Olympic team, took the shot in stride and immediately encouraged “The Mauler” to keep working, which is impressive since most people would be battling for consciousness after eating a kick to the face.