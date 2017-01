UFC Denver stars Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena hit the scale this afternoon for the ceremonial UFC Fight Night weigh-ins. The action gets underway at 7PM/4PM ETPT on FS1 and you can catch every second in the video above or on FSGO. Stick with us throughout the weekend for your UFC Denver news, results and analysis.

You can check out full weigh-in results here.