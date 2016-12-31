Watch the UFC 207 post-press conference live stream (Video)

Watch fighters from UFC 207 take questions from the media

In the night’s main event, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes crumpled the returning Ronda Rousey in just 48-seconds while Cody Garbrandt earned UFC gold with a dominant decision over Dominick Cruz.

UFC 207 Main Event | Pay-Per-View

Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rusey

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT | Match Result Rousey vs. Nunes TKO 0:48

OFFICIAL RESULT: Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:48

UFC 207 Co-Main Event | Pay-Per-View

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT | Match Result Cruz vs. Garbrandt DEC 5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Garbrandt def. Dominick Cruz by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-47, 48-46)

UFC 207 Main Card | Pay-Per-View

T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT | Match Result Lineker vs. Dillashaw DEC 5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: TJ Dillashaw def. John Linker by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT | Match Result Saffiedine vs. Kim DEC 5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dong Hyun Kim def. Tarec Saffiedine by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

UFC 207 | FLYWEIGHT | Match Result Smolka vs. Borg DEC 5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ray Borg ddef. Louis Smolka by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

UFC 207 Prelim Card | FOX Sports 1

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT | Match Result Hendricks vs. Magny DEC 5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: Neil Magny def. Johny Hendricks by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT | Match Result Vettori vs. Carlos Jr. DEC 5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT | Match Result Pyle vs. Garcia KO 3:34

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle via knockout (punch). Round 1, 3:34

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT | Match Result Thatch vs. Price SUB 4:30

OFFICIAL RESULT: Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 4:30

UFC 207 Prelim Card | UFC Fight Pass

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT Oliveira vs. Means

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means declared No Contest (illegal knee). Round 1, 3:33

