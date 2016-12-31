Watch the UFC 207 post-press conference live stream (Video)

Watch fighters from UFC 207 take questions from the media

Watch fighters from UFC 207 take questions from the media. Winners from the card as well as main and co-main event participants are expected to show.

Watch fighters from UFC 207 take questions from the media. Winners from the card as well as main and co-main event participants are expected to show.

In the night’s main event, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes crumpled the returning Ronda Rousey in just 48-seconds while Cody Garbrandt earned UFC gold with a dominant decision over Dominick Cruz.

For a full recap from UFC 207 main event, click HERE.

UFC 207 Main Event | Pay-Per-View

Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rusey

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT| Match Result
Rousey vs. Nunes
TKO
0:48

OFFICIAL RESULT: Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:48

UFC 207 Co-Main Event | Pay-Per-View

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT| Match Result
Cruz vs. Garbrandt
DEC
5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT:  Cody Garbrandt def. Dominick Cruz by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-47, 48-46) 

UFC 207 Main Card | Pay-Per-View

T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT| Match Result
Lineker vs. Dillashaw
DEC
5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: TJ Dillashaw def. John Linker by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT| Match Result
Saffiedine vs. Kim
DEC
5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dong Hyun Kim def. Tarec Saffiedine by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

UFC 207 | FLYWEIGHT| Match Result
Smolka vs. Borg
DEC
5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ray Borg ddef. Louis Smolka by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

 UFC 207 Prelim Card | FOX Sports 1

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT| Match Result
Hendricks vs. Magny
DEC
5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: Neil Magny def. Johny Hendricks by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT| Match Result
Vettori vs. Carlos Jr.
DEC
5:00

OFFICIAL RESULT: Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT| Match Result
Pyle vs. Garcia
KO
3:34

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle via knockout (punch). Round 1, 3:34

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT| Match Result
Thatch vs. Price
SUB
4:30

OFFICIAL RESULT: Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 4:30 

UFC 207 Prelim Card | UFC Fight Pass

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT
Oliveira vs. Means

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means declared No Contest (illegal knee). Round 1, 3:33

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on