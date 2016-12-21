UFC Women’s Bantamweight in 2017: Rousey’s Return

After a tumultuous 2016, featuring three different champions, the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division will feature the return of the most dominant champ in the weight class’s history: Ronda Rousey.

She’s back. At UFC 207, the women’s bantamweight division will welcome the return of Ronda Rousey. That welcome comes in the form of champion Amanda Nunes. What happens in that fight on December 30 in Las Vegas will go a long way toward setting the table for the type of year 2017 will be for the division. Regardless of the outcome, there’s plenty to keep our attention all year long.

First, though, Rousey and Nunes will have the floor. The bout features the return of the most dominant fighter in the history of the division, against a more-than-proven current champion.

Much of the talk heading into the fight is centered around what to expect from Rousey. The former champ has been out of the Octagon for the longest stretch of her professional MMA career and is coming off of her first loss last November. Combined with a highly publicized 2015, which featured three fights in nine months and countless media obligations, Rousey was due a break. But 2016 was somewhat of a surprise for everyone involved.

After the ‘reset’, and some time to focus her energy, we’re expecting an improved Rousey. At least, compared to the one we saw in Melbourne more than a year ago. Whether that will be enough to defeat Nunes, who had the best 2016 of any fighter in the division, is tough to say.

Nunes is on the record predicting a successful first-round finish, while Rousey responded by questioning the champion’s cardio. Regardless of the victor, we’d be surprised if the bout went to a decision. Rousey has never fought to a decision, while the first of Nunes’ UFC career came last year in her win over Valentina Shevchenko.

She followed that defeat of Shevchenko at UFC 196 with a dominant first-round-finish of then-champion Miesha Tate at UFC 200. Although the victory over Shevchenko wasn’t as impressive as the submission of Tate, the version of “Cupcake” we saw at UFC 200 and 205 didn’t match our expectations of the multiple-promotion champ.

Nunes is undoubtedly the deserving champion. But when she gets into the Octagon with Rousey at UFC 207, it will be the toughest fight of her career. Rousey is the current favorite according to oddsmakers in Vegas. With a clear mind and singular focus, Rousey seems ready to return to the top of the women’s bantamweight division.

Should she win, a potential ‘super-fight’ with the soon-to-be women’s featherweight champion is an obvious match-up for 2017. A loss for Rousey, although less surprising than her initial defeat, would put the former champion in a weird spot. The idea of Rousey competing at 135-pounds, and not for the title, feels odd.

Yet, she’s spoken of a need for a rematch with Holm. While that fight could easily include two titles in 2017, it could just as easily feature zero. Whether or not the belts would affect the draw or mainstream interest is something the UFC is trying to figure out throughout the promotion. When it comes to Rousey-Holm II, eyes will be on the Octagon no matter the championship implications.

For Nunes, the stakes may not be quite as high, but there’s still plenty for “The Lioness” to achieve in 2016 and beyond. She has won her last four bouts, and with a win over Rousey, would look more appealing in a potential ‘super-fight’ bout with whoever becomes the inaugural women’s featherweight champ in February.

The impact of the new 145-pound belt on the bantamweight division will be interesting to follow during 2017. Its immediate functions are somewhat unknown, apart from the UFC feeling like they couldn’t put on a pay-per-view event without a title on the line. Whether it’s Holm or her opponent Germaine de Randamie hoisting the featherweight belt at UFC 208, compelling fights await.

Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino is obviously at the front of the line for the women’s featherweight title. Whether or not the promotion could turn down a title-laden rematch between Rousey and Holm, should they both win, is another story.

Whoever begins 2017 as the women’s bantamweight champion will also have the attention of the winner of the late-January fight between Shevchenko and Julianna Pena. The headliners of the UFC on FOX card in Denver were two of the top-performing 135-pounders in the UFC last year, and a victory to kick-off the year will have them in the running for a title-shot.

Shevchenko is coming off of an impressive 2016, losing to Nunes by decision in March before bouncing back with a five-round unanimous decision victory over Holm in July. A rematch in 2017 between Shevchenko and Nunes for the title, with a couple of more rounds to decide the outcome, sounds like a perfectly fine non-Rousey way of enjoying the women’s bantamweight division next year.

For Pena, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 18 in 2013, the last two years inside the Octagon have seen a steady upward trajectory.

The Northwest-native recorded victories over Milana Dudieva and Jessica Eye in 2015 and added veteran Cat Zingano to her tally at UFC 200. Adding Shevchenko on that list heading into next year puts her in prime position for the biggest bout of her career.

Outside of the immediate contenders lie several fighters hoping to ride their successful 2016’s into next year.

At the top of that list is Raquel Pennington. Capping off her year with a win over Tate at UFC 205, Pennington has won her last four fights and went 3-0 in 2016. Another win over any of the fighters currently ranked above her would put Pennington in the conversation for a shot at the title.

Tate, on the other hand, is ready to follow other passions. Following disappointing performances at UFC 200 and 205, Tate announced her retirement in the Octagon. The division still boasts plenty of quality fighters, but we’ll be among those missing her fighting in the UFC next year.

Liz Carmouche’s last loss came to Tate in April of 2014. She’s fought twice since then, once a year for the last two years. Her most recent fight was also at UFC 205, where Carmouche topped Katlyn Chookagian via a split-decision. She’s fought the best of the best at 135-pounds, and we hope for more Carmouche in 2017.

Sara McMann is also on a roll of late, bouncing back with two victories in 2016 after two defeats in 2015. A McMann-Carmouche match-up would be one of the more interesting variations available for next year in the women’s bantamweight division. With a marquee win, McMann could find herself in the top-five sooner rather than later.

We’re also hoping to see Zingano back in the Octagon in 2017. She’s coming off of back-to-back losses, facing tough opponents in Rousey and Pena over the last two years. The fan-favorite has fought once a year for the last six years of her professional career, and while a title run may be a thing of the past, we’ll take whatever we can get from the first mother to fight in the UFC.

Another of Rousey’s past title-opponents looking to make a run is Bethe Correia. She followed up her 2015 loss to Rousey going 1-1 last year, including a split-decision win over Jessica Eye at UFC 203. She’ll need a big 2017 in order to make that run, but there are plenty of intriguing opponents available for the Brazilian.

The women’s bantamweight division delivered as many fireworks as any throughout 2016. The depth of the weight class will be tested with the creation of the women’s featherweight belt in February, and future creation of the flyweight division. For now, the action is at 135-pounds. With the return of Rousey, that’ll continue throughout 2017.

