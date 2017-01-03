UFC: Why We Need a Break From Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has entertained fight-fans and brought millions of eyes to the UFC and MMA in recent years. Now he’s taking a break, and it couldn’t come at a better time for McGregor, or us.

There isn’t a more exciting, entertaining, or enthralling fighter in the UFC right now than Conor McGregor. Whether inside or outside of the Octagon, McGregor is in the spotlight and thriving. The Irishman’s talk, and subsequent walk, have brought a fresh face to the front of the promotion, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

As Ronda Rousey’s wholly unexpected fall from grace was about to begin, and Jon Jones’ long-awaited return to the top of the light heavyweight division was to be delayed once again, McGregor was there. Defeating a tough Chad Mendes (on short-notice) at UFC 189 in July of 2015, McGregor set the table for his ascent.

While other major stars in the UFC began to dim, McGregor continued to shine brighter and brighter. Knocking out Jose Aldo, taking another big fight on short-notice against Nate Diaz (albeit in a loss), and avenging his defeat to Diaz in convincing fashion, McGregor put on some of the most compelling and memorable fights in recent memory.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

Oh, and he ended the year by becoming the UFC’s first fighter to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously.

Nobody was predicting just how high, and how quickly, McGregor would rise. We still can’t. The former two-division champion has blown away expectations faster than opponents in his career, and no amount of expectation seems enough.

That’s where we’re at with McGregor.

The 28-year-old has been in the spotlight for a while now, giving us everything we wanted and more. He’s fought 10 times in his four-year UFC career, six of which coming in the last two years. Wins over Max Holloway, Dustin Poirer, Eddie Alvarez, and more have put McGregor among the pound-for-pound best in the business.

In a time where we’ve seen the bright lights, media obligations, and stress of being a top-level fighter create issues for the likes of promotion-favorites Rousey and Jones, being smart with McGregor seems like the right route.

McGregor isn’t Rousey or Jones. Not by a long-shot. But that doesn’t mean that the baggage that goes along with fighting for a living gets any easier to deal with. Especially when you’re fighting top contenders in main events several times a year.

As former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz put it leading up to UFC 207, “We’re one of the only…sports in the world that’s forced to do as much media as we have to do, and go out there and compete at the highest level in the world. Or you get your head kicked off your shoulders.”

McGregor’s feelings, common among fighters, regarding media obligations are no secret. As we all found out when he was removed from UFC 200. Although that battle came after years of interviews, media tours, and more press and publicity than the promotion ever could’ve imagined.

McGregor is best when it matters most, and the UFC could use a fighter like that leading the way post-sale. But sometimes things don’t work out perfectly, and life happens. The Irishman is expecting his first child in May. After the work he and his family have put in over the last few years, they deserve some time and space.

Honestly, we could use some too.

It’s not that Conor isn’t fun to watch, listen to, or cover. We don’t want him to go away, or never fight again. We’ve been able to revel in his greatness quite a bit lately. Rather than water it down, risk injury, or burn him out, a break will go a long way toward lengthening McGregor’s stay atop the UFC.

He’s found a way to make us care time and time again. That’s not changing in 2017, regardless of when he returns. As a couple of the headlining fighters from UFC 207 can attest, every fighter comes back from a break differently. McGregor has not been out of the Octagon for 10 months at a time since his 11-month span between bouts with Holloway and Diego Brandao from August 2013 to July 2014.

Now, he’ll have a title to defend.

Until then, there’s plenty to keep us entertained. The creation of the women’s featherweight title will kick things off, while the rest of the featherweight and lightweight divisions have plenty to sort out before McGregor’s return.

Whether UFC President Dana White’s 10-month timescale for McGregor’s return is correct, or “Mystic Mac” is himself more accurate, doesn’t matter. What matters is McGregor is taking a break. One that’s well deserved, needed, and may very well preserve his career. We’ll miss McGregor while we wait, but it’ll be that much more memorable when he returns, year-after-year.

This article originally appeared on