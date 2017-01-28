UFC Welterweight Zak Cummings Calls Out Mickey Gall

With the UFC expected to announce its first ever event in Kansas City on April 15, one fighter already has his eyes set on an opponent for that date.

The UFC is expected to announce soon that it will hold its first ever event in Kansas City in mid-April. The story got plenty of attention across Kansas City, including fighters who are from the Kansas City area. Although there has not been an official announcement about the Octagon coming to Kansas City, that did not stop one fighter from deciding who he wants to fight.

UFC welterweight and Kansas City native Zak Cummings wasted no time calling out Mickey Gall. Gall is known to call out fighters and get the matches he asked for in his young career. Now, he finds himself on the other end of the call out process.

Although Gall has nearly 30 thousand more Twitter followers, Cummings didn’t let that get in his way.

@mickeygall is a call out genius, but is he man enough to step in with a true UFC quality opponent? You & Me @ufc #KC April15th @seanshelby — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) January 27, 2017

Gall has fought just four fights in his career. He was featured on the UFC’s reality show, Dana White’s Looking For A Fight, in which President Dana White attended one of Gall’s matches. That is when Gall took the opportunity to call out CM Punk while catching White’s attention.

After getting an invite to fight under the preliminary card during a Fight Night, Gall again called out CM Punk after picking up his second win. Despite owning a 2-0 record, Gall gained plenty of exposure before his match at UFC 203 against CM Punk. After defeating CM Punk, Gall called out Sage Northcutt.

The UFC booked a match between Gall and Northcutt for the co-main event of UFC Sacramento this past December, giving Gall his first true test against a UFC-caliber opponent. Gall went on to defeat Northcutt, advancing to 4-0. He has won all four of his fights by submission, via rear-naked choke. He recently called out retired fighter Dan Hardy, saying in his Octagon interview that he would be willing to drop to lightweight to make the bout happen. However, Hardy rejected the call out.

Cummings hasn’t experienced the same spotlight as Gall has had. But he holds an impressive 20-5 record. The former Bellator and Strikeforce veteran is 5-2 in the Octagon, most recently beating Alexander Yakovlev by submission.

Gall has yet to respond to Cummings on Twitter. But if we know anything, Gall likes to call out other fighters. Now he finds himself on the other end of it, and given the fact that he loves a good call out, it would be hard to see him back down from a fight.

Cummings was not the only one who publicly interest in a possible Kansas City event. Featherweight veteran Jeremy Stephens, who was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and has some Midwestern roots, posted the article on his Facebook page and stated that he wants to be on the card.

The UFC is expected to officially announce its upcoming event in Kansas City tonight during UFC Denver or next week during UFC Houston on FS1.

This article originally appeared on