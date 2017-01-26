UFC: USADA Flags George Sullivan Again, Sullivan Denies Intent

UFC Welterweight George Sullivan has been flagged by USADA again, but he is denying the intent to use a banned substance.

The UFC’s statement can be found here, while George Sullivan’s response from his Facebook can be read here.

George Sullivan is currently serving a one-year suspension that stemmed from information he provided to USADA. He was originally scheduled to fight Hector Urbina in July before the violation pulled him from the card. That suspension was set to end in five days.

Sullivan was scheduled to face Randy Brown on February 11 in Brooklyn, but he has been pulled from the card as a result of this provisional suspension.

The New Jersey native claimed the current suspension is a misunderstanding:

Hey guys, it’s a misunderstanding about a fertility pill I started taking 3 weeks ago to try and have a baby. Dr. Morgan is sending in all of his paper work tomorrow to clear this up. I’m sad that it came to this my doctor and I are shocked and we will clear this up. I have all the documents to prove it. I love my wife and starting a family is everything to us! God bless.

George Sullivan was a dominant force in the CFFC, defending his title four times with three stoppages before entering the Octagon for the first time. “The Silencer” is 3-2 on the big stage and is coming off a loss to Alexander Yakovlev.

The promotion is currently seeking a replacement opponent to take on Randy Brown on 16 days’ notice. UFC 208 will carry on with 11 fights if a replacement opponent is not found. The card is headlined by the inaugural women’s featherweight title bout between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie and will take place in the Barclays Center of Brooklyn, New York.

