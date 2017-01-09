UFC: Three Flyweights to Watch in 2017

Demetrious Johnson is easily the most dominant champion in the UFC today yet many don’t put him as the undisputed pound-for-pound #1 fighter. The flyweight division will help change that up in 2017.

When will people finally give the flyweight champion his due? It’s as if MMA fans keep ignoring Johnson’s incredible reign as the king at 125-pounds and as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Sure Conor McGregor won two belts, but how many times has he defended a belt? Meanwhile Johnson has defended his flyweight title nine times.

Many critics claim that the flyweight division lacks action and excitement. Those folks need to go watch Brandon Moreno submit Louis Smolka on short notice. They also need to watch Johnson’s last defense vs Tim Elliot. It’s a ridiculous statement to make about one of the few divisions where there is no lack of action.

The flyweight title has been defended an average of two times a year with rematches with Joseph Benavidez and John Dodson. Luckily this year brings new contenders into the fold to bring new questions for Johnson to answer.

Who will challenge the champion this year? Plenty of names out there such as Wilson Reis, Jussier Formiga, and if he ever gets to fight, Ian McCall. There is also a lot of young and upcoming talent making waves in the division right now so this coming year will be very interesting.

Now let’s take a look at three men who will be looking to have a big 2017 and possibly make a run at the flyweight title.

Ray Borg

Nicknames are fun but they aren’t a big part of the combat sports scene anymore. That might be because there are some that have abused the privilege of having one.

Remember ‘Beasting 25/8’? It’s turned into ‘Overtime’ for UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson. Please stop it. Ray Borg may have one of the most fitting nicknames on the UFC roster today.

‘The Tazmexican Devil’ is skilled in all aspects of the game but does most of his damage on the ground. With 6 of his 10 wins coming via submission, two of them in the UFC, his ground submission game is his greatest strength.

Borg has been improving his striking in every fight we’ve seen him in but he uses it to get the fight to the ground. In his recent fight at UFC 207 against Louis Smolka he used a lot of feints and strikes to get into the clinch and get the fight down. Smolka tried to use front kicks to keep Borg at distance and continue picking him off with the jab.

Borg used his quickness to keep Smolka from establishing a rhythm and continued to take him down. Borg dominated the fight and won via unanimous decision.

He did miss weight for the Smolka fight for the first time in his career. At 23-years-old, as long as he gets his nutrition back on track, he’ll be able to make the weight reasonably for a few more years.

Now could he beat Demetrious Johnson is what fans wonder should Borg make it to that fight. That is up for debate but what we know for sure is that ‘The Tazmexican Devil’ will put on a show when he gets his chance to fight for UFC gold.

Sergio Pettis

There have been a few pairs of brothers in the UFC over the years. Nick and Nate Diaz might be the most famous of the bunch, Jim and Dan Miller, Frank and Ken Shamrock and of course nobody can forget the legendary Nogueira brothers.

The Pettis brothers are one of the newest on the list with older brother Anthony accomplishing UFC gold in 2013 and younger brother Sergio still looking to make his mark in MMA. He won’t have to wait much longer as he is set for a big 2017. Pettis had a tough time coming into the UFC as he was compared to his older brother in everything including fight style.

While Anthony is a flashier kind of fighter who uses unconventional attacks to finish opponents Sergio fights a bit more conservative. Training out of Roufusport in Wisconsin under the tutelage of Duke Roufus it’s no surprise that Pettis has a strong stand up game.

He uses his jab like a tv lion tamer uses a chair and a whip. He counters smoothly, especially against kicks, and uses them to get the fight to the ground or overwhelm his opponent.

On the ground he’s improved substantially after his submission loss to Alex Caceres. He’s able to hold his own against jiu-jitsu fighters and uses his wrestling to achieve positions. His bread and butter is the striking game of course and that’s what we expect him to use going into 2017. His first fight is especially suited for that type of style.

Originally set to take on Jussier Formiga at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix, AZ on Jan. 15th, he now gets John Moraga after Formiga withdrew. Moraga has a good ground game but very sharp boxing. Pettis should be game to throw down with Moraga which should result in one of the better fights on that UFC Phoenix card.

Pettis is young, he’s evolving, and he’s set for a big 2017.

Brandon Moreno

Stay Ready.

That’s what fighters are told by their coaches all the time. Stay ready in case your opportunity comes out of nowhere. Brandon Moreno’s chance came at UFC Fight Night 96 in Portland, OR. Making his UFC on a week’s notice replacing Sergio Pettis vs. Louis Smolka on the main card of a Fight Night event was a huge opportunity for Moreno.

Smolka was a huge favorite in that fight with the newcomer expected to fall quickly. Moreno surprised all by catching Smolka in a guillotine and finishing the fight in the first round.To come into your debut on short notice against the #9 ranked fighter in your division and then finishing him in the first round….. that’s how you introduce yourself to the UFC audience.

Next Moreno took on Ryan Benoit at the TUF 24 Finale and pulled off a split decision win. Moreno’s hands looked better in this fight as he was able to work with Canelo Alvarez’s head coach in training camp.

Moreno his striking and caught a head kick from Benoit to get a huge takedown and then worked his clinch game by pinning Benoit to the cage. The one thing he could definitely work on is head movement in order to not eat as many straight shots from Benoit but Moreno’s game is on the ground.

A national jiu-jitsu champion in Mexico he used his jiu-jitsu and his wrestling to score big against Benoit. Even with Benoit showing his ability to get back up off the ground it did not take very long for Moreno to take Benoit back down.

He may need to work on the nickname a little bit but ‘The Assassin Baby’ set himself up for a big 2017 with a strong finish to 2016.

The future at 125-pounds is as bright as ever and who knows which one of these men will be able to challenge Demetrious Johnson in the future but bet on one of these guys to make a strong case towards fighting for the UFC strap this coming year.

