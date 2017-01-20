UFC strawweight Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger announces her retirement from MMA

UFC strawweight Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger has decided to call it a career after announcing her retirement from the sport on Thursday.

The 31-year old veteran competed in 10 professional fights during her career including a trio of bouts in the UFC.

Jones-Lybarger made the announcement via her Instagram page.

“Family, friends and fans, first of all I want to say thank you so much for all the love and support. It’s something I can see and have felt throughout out my career and I’m very thankful for it all. I have been doing what I love for almost 9 years now and I can promise you I gave it everything I had. Tonight I’m so excited to announce my retirement from fighting,” Jones-Lybarger wrote.

“I’m ready for what’s next. I’m ready to be with my wife and kids, to be the best wife and most of all to be the best step mom to our girls.”

Jones-Lybarger retires with a 6-4 record overall.

Most recently, Jones-Lybarger suffered a third-round submission loss to Nina Ansaroff at UFC Fight Night in Phoenix before making her decision to retire just four days later.

Prior to her career in the UFC, Jones-Lybarger had an extensive amateur record and also captured the Resurrection Fighting Alliance strawweight title with a dominant win over veteran fighter Zoila Frausto. That victory helped Jones-Lybarger get the attention of the UFC matchmakers to bring her to the promotion.