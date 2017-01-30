UFC strawweight Aisling Daly announces her retirement due to medical reasons

UFC strawweight and former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor Aisling Daly has announced her retirement from mixed martial arts.

Daly announced the news via her Instagram account along with details about why she’s walking away from the sport at just 29 years of age.

According to Daly, she received a brain scan recently that revealed some damage that not only would have likely prevented her from being licensed to compete again but also scared her away from attempting another fight due to potential long term effects.

“I will be officially retiring from the sport of MMA,” Daly wrote.

“This past year a routine brain scan showed up evidence of an abnormality, the remnant of a small hemorrhage that had taken place at some point in the months previous. It would be unlikely I would be medically cleared to compete again, even in the event I could find a doctor who would clear me it would be very unwise for me to continue to compete with the risks involved.”

Daly was a pioneer of women’s mixed martial arts in Ireland with her first fight taking place nearly a decade ago, long before superstars like Conor McGregor were selling out arenas and bringing in millions of dollars on pay-per-view.

After a long career in several different promotions, Daly finally made her way to the UFC during “The Ultimate Fighter” season 20 where she competed alongside 15 other fighters to crown the first ever strawweight champion.

Since that time, Daly has gone 2-1 in the UFC including her last victory over Ericka Almeida in October 2015 in a bout that took place in her native Ireland in front of a raucous crowd in Dublin.

“I could not have picked a better night to end my fighting career than the night of UFC Dublin, from the spine tingling walk out, the war of a fight, to the emotional victory, the culmination of a career’s work,” Daly wrote on her Facebook page. “To be an Irish woman competing in the premier league of mixed martial arts her in home town. The experience will likely not be rivaled in my lifetime.

“The perfect farewell even if I didn’t know it at the time. MMA competition was always going to be just a part of my life, and what a thrilling chapter it was.”

Daly retires with a 16-6 record overall and will undoubtedly go down as one of the top fighters to ever compete out of Ireland.