UFC: Sage Northcutt Moving Back To Lightweight

“Super” Sage Northcutt has decided to return to the lightweight division after being dealt his first two losses in the UFC competing at 170lbs.

Northcutt (8-2) broke into the UFC as the first discovery of UFC president-Dana White on his “Looking for A Fight” reality show, which can be seen on UFC Fight Pass and YouTube.

After his last fight, a loss to felow “Lookin For A Fight” alumn Mickey Gall, Northcutt teased at potentially moving down to 155-pounds but nothing really came of that announcement until this week.

Northcutt appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where he declared his intention to move back down to his original weight class.

“For now, I’m at 155,’ he told Helwani. “In the future obviously I’m still growing, who knows, it could be years in the future, but I’m still putting on muscle, still getting taller and bigger, and still growing. I guess we’ll see, but right now 155,” said Northcutt.

“You know, anytime you lose, you learn from it,” said Northcutt. “Not that you regret it but it’s a learning experience, and I’ll be back down at 155 now. I’m a natural 155. So that will be a good weight class for me.”

Northcutt made his UFC debut and scored a victory over Francisco Trevino. He followed that fight with a victory over Cody Pfister in December 2015. Both fights were held at 155lbs.

His third fight against Andrew Holbrook was scrapped after Holbrook suffered an injury. Northcutt decided to take on Bryan Barberena at 170lbs so he could stay on the UFC on FOX 18 card but suffered his first loss via submission to Barberena.

Northcutt has created headlines because of the way the UFC has marketed him and has received some backlash from fans and media because of boy-next-door demeanour.

Northcutt was even slotted on the historical UFC 200 card against Enrique Martin, competing again in the lightweight division and scoring a unanimous decision victory.

Mickey Gall, another fighter from the reality show, called out Northcutt, calling him “corny”, after his victory over CM Punk. Northcutt accepted the challenge at 170lbs but would suffer his second loss, when he was choked out by Gall in the second round.

Northcutt doesn’t have a fight scheduled at the moment but hopes to return to action in Aprill or May.

“I don’t exactly have a set date, but maybe sometime in the next three-four months and back at 155. So I’ll be learning the most I can until then, and improving,” said Northcutt.

