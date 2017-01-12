UFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn – Previews and Predictions

UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn is back, again. In this comeback attempt at UFC Phoenix, he’ll be taking on young unorthodox phenom Yair Rodriguez.

The UFC opens 2017 with a subpar fight night card headlined by BJ Penn’s third comeback effort. A battle between top bantamweight contenders Bryan Caraway and Jimmie Rivera was set to open the main card as the only fight that would affect a title picture, but Caraway pulled out with an injury and Rivera turned down replacement opponents.

With that being said, here are previews and picks for the four-fight main card:

Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

This fight being made is a bit of a mystery. As you may recall, BJ Penn was originally meant to fight Dennis Siver, then Cole Miller, then Ricardo Lamas, then “The Prodigy” finally got matched up with the 10th-ranked featherweight in the world.

There are a lot of unknowns surrounding BJ right now. While a lot of us want to believe that he will come out and look like the BJ of old, it’s just not realistic given the opponent and the age. Rodriguez is younger, faster, and has a significant stand-up advantage. He will use it to his advantage, and it will lead to his victory.

Winner: Rodriguez via Decision

Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held

Another strange matchmaking choice given that Held lost to Diego Sanchez, so naturally he’s fighting the man who is the only fighter ever to stop “The Nightmare” due to strikes. However, where Sanchez may have shied away from the grappling exchanges, Lauzon will likely welcome the grappling.

This fight is going to come down to one thing: grappling. While Lauzon should have an advantage standing up, this fight is hard to call when it goes to the mat. Though it is more comforting to pick the veteran Lauzon rather than the prospect Held. Very close to call, but you can’t deny the bonus king.

Winner: Lauzon via Sub

Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

It’s going to be hard to wrestle away Fight of the Night from Lauzon and Held, but if there’s going to be a fight that does it, this seems to be the one. Two guys who like to bang, who also have pretty good ground games. This one is extremely close to call, but ultimately, you have to pick one.

Winner: Saunders via KO

Sergio Pettis vs. John Moraga

John Moraga has said that with a loss against Pettis, he will retire. Sergio Pettis seems like the perfect test to see where Moraga is at right now in his career. He’s dropped his last two, one being a split decision. Pettis has won his last two and seems like a guy who can potentially make a run at the title. Sergio has a ceiling, and while not being as good as his brother, former champion Anthony Pettis, Sergio is pretty well-rounded. He is only going to get better at just 23-years-old. On Sunday, he will show his potential.

Winner: Pettis via Decision

With the main card picks in mind, here are picks for the preliminary card:

Frankie Saenz vs. Augusto Mendes: Saenz

Alexey Olyinyk vs. Viktor Pesta: Olyinyk

Tony Martin vs. Alex White: Martin

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff: Ansaroff

Devin Powell vs. Drakkar Klose: Powell

Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman: Sherman

Joachim Christensen vs. Bojan Mihajlovic: Christensen

Cyril Asker vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov: Asker

