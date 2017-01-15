UFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results Tracker
UFC Phoenix kicks off 2017 with a card full of potentially entertaining matchups, headlined by the return of BJ Penn. Here’s your home for the results.
Three attempts later, former UFC Lightweight Champion BJ Penn will return to the Octagon to take on rising Mexican star Yair Rodriguez. It’s old school vs. new school, but as Penn said at the weigh-ins, “Kicking ass is timeless.”
Joe Lauzon looks to bounce back from a controversial loss to Jim Miller when he takes on fellow grappling stud Marcin Held. Held had a disappointing Octagon debut against Diego Sanchez, whom Lauzon knocked out quickly last year.
The event was set to host a crucial matchup in the bantamweight division between Jimmie Rivera and Bryan Caraway. However, Caraway pulled out late with an injury. Rivera subsequently turned down short notice fights against John Dodson and Marlon Vera.
Check out the results of the first fight card of the year below, and click on Fight Details for an individualized recap of the bout.
FOX Sports 1 Main Card
Featherweight Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn
Lightweight Co-Main Event: Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held
Welterweight Feature Bout: Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders
Flyweight Feature Bout: John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis
FOX Sports 1 Prelims
Lightweight Preliminary Headliner: Devin Powell vs. Drakkar Klose
Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Frankie Saenz vs. Augusto Mendes
Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Alexey Oliynyk vs. Viktor Pesta
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Tony Martin vs. Alex White
Fight Pass Prelims
Strawweight Fight Pass Featured Prelim: Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff
Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Bojan Mihajlovic vs. Joachim Christensen
Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Dmitrii Smolyakov vs. Cyril Asker
