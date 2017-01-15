UFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results Tracker

UFC Phoenix kicks off 2017 with a card full of potentially entertaining matchups, headlined by the return of BJ Penn. Here’s your home for the results.

Three attempts later, former UFC Lightweight Champion BJ Penn will return to the Octagon to take on rising Mexican star Yair Rodriguez. It’s old school vs. new school, but as Penn said at the weigh-ins, “Kicking ass is timeless.”

Joe Lauzon looks to bounce back from a controversial loss to Jim Miller when he takes on fellow grappling stud Marcin Held. Held had a disappointing Octagon debut against Diego Sanchez, whom Lauzon knocked out quickly last year.

The event was set to host a crucial matchup in the bantamweight division between Jimmie Rivera and Bryan Caraway. However, Caraway pulled out late with an injury. Rivera subsequently turned down short notice fights against John Dodson and Marlon Vera.

Check out the results of the first fight card of the year below, and click on Fight Details for an individualized recap of the bout.

FOX Sports 1 Main Card

Featherweight Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

UFC Fight Night 103 | FEATHERWEIGHT Rodriguez vs. Penn 9-1 Record 16-10-2 145 Weight 145 5’11” Height 5’9″ 71″ Reach 70″

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held

UFC Fight Night 103 | LIGHTWEIGHT Lauzon vs. Held 26-13 Record 22-5 155 Weight 155 5’10” Height 5’9″ 71″ Reach 71″

Welterweight Feature Bout: Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

UFC Fight Night 103 | WELTERWEIGHT McGee vs. Saunders 19-5 Record 19-7-2 170 Weight 170 5’11” Height 6’2″ 75″ Reach 77″

Flyweight Feature Bout: John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis

UFC Fight Night 103 | FLYWEIGHT Moraga vs. Pettis 16-5 Record 14-2 125 Weight 125 5’6″ Height 5’6″ 66″ Reach 66″

FOX Sports 1 Prelims

Lightweight Preliminary Headliner: Devin Powell vs. Drakkar Klose

UFC Fight Night 103 | LIGHTWEIGHT Powell vs. Klose 8-1 Record 6-0-1 155 Weight 155 6’0″ Height 5’8″ 73″ Reach 70″

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Frankie Saenz vs. Augusto Mendes

UFC Fight Night 103 | BANTAMWEIGHT Saenz vs. Mendes 11-4 Record 5-1 135 Weight 135 5’6″ Height 5’6″ 66″ Reach 65″

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Alexey Oliynyk vs. Viktor Pesta

UFC Fight Night 103 | HEAVYWEIGHT Oliynyk vs. Pesta 50-10-1 Record 10-3 240 Weight 240 6’2″ Height 6’3″ 80″ Reach 77″

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Tony Martin vs. Alex White

UFC Fight Night 103 | LIGHTWEIGHT Martin vs. White 10-3 Record 11-2 155 Weight 155 6’0″ Height 6’0″ 73″ Reach 71″

Fight Pass Prelims

Strawweight Fight Pass Featured Prelim: Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff

UFC Fight Night 103 | STRAWWEIGHT Jones-Lybarger vs. Ansaroff 6-3 Record 6-5 115 Weight 115 5’7″ Height 5’5″ 64″ Reach 64″

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman

UFC Fight Night 103 | HEAVYWEIGHT Harris vs. Sherman 8-5 Record 9-2 250 Weight 250 6’5″ Height 6’4″ 77″ Reach 78″

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Bojan Mihajlovic vs. Joachim Christensen

UFC Fight Night 103 | LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT Mihajlovic vs. Christensen 10-4 Record 13-4 205 Weight 205 5’11” Height 75″ 73″ Reach 76″

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Dmitrii Smolyakov vs. Cyril Asker

UFC Fight Night 103 | HEAVYWEIGHT Smolyakov vs. Asker 8-1 Record 7-2 250 Weight 250 6’2″ Height 6’2″ 74″ Reach 74″

