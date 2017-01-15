UFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results Tracker

UFC Phoenix kicks off 2017 with a card full of potentially entertaining matchups, headlined by the return of BJ Penn. Here’s your home for the results.

Three attempts later, former UFC Lightweight Champion BJ Penn will return to the Octagon to take on rising Mexican star Yair Rodriguez. It’s old school vs. new school, but as Penn said at the weigh-ins, “Kicking ass is timeless.”

Joe Lauzon looks to bounce back from a controversial loss to Jim Miller when he takes on fellow grappling stud Marcin Held. Held had a disappointing Octagon debut against Diego Sanchez, whom Lauzon knocked out quickly last year.

The event was set to host a crucial matchup in the bantamweight division between Jimmie Rivera and Bryan Caraway. However, Caraway pulled out late with an injury. Rivera subsequently turned down short notice fights against John Dodson and Marlon Vera.

Check out the results of the first fight card of the year below, and click on Fight Details for an individualized recap of the bout.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

FOX Sports 1 Main Card

Featherweight Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

UFC Fight Night 103 | FEATHERWEIGHT
Rodriguez vs. Penn
9-1
Record
16-10-2
145
Weight
145
5’11”
Height
5’9″
71″
Reach
70″

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held

UFC Fight Night 103 | LIGHTWEIGHT
Lauzon vs. Held
26-13
Record
22-5
155
Weight
155
5’10”
Height
5’9″
71″
Reach
71″

Welterweight Feature Bout: Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

UFC Fight Night 103 | WELTERWEIGHT
McGee vs. Saunders
19-5
Record
19-7-2
170
Weight
170
5’11”
Height
6’2″
75″
Reach
77″

Flyweight Feature Bout: John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis

UFC Fight Night 103 | FLYWEIGHT
Moraga vs. Pettis
16-5
Record
14-2
125
Weight
125
5’6″
Height
5’6″
66″
Reach
66″

FOX Sports 1 Prelims

Lightweight Preliminary Headliner: Devin Powell vs. Drakkar Klose

UFC Fight Night 103 | LIGHTWEIGHT
Powell vs. Klose
8-1
Record
6-0-1
155
Weight
155
6’0″
Height
5’8″
73″
Reach
70″

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Frankie Saenz vs. Augusto Mendes

UFC Fight Night 103 | BANTAMWEIGHT
Saenz vs. Mendes
11-4
Record
5-1
135
Weight
135
5’6″
Height
5’6″
66″
Reach
65″

 Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Alexey Oliynyk vs. Viktor Pesta

UFC Fight Night 103 | HEAVYWEIGHT
Oliynyk vs. Pesta
50-10-1
Record
10-3
240
Weight
240
6’2″
Height
6’3″
80″
Reach
77″

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Tony Martin vs. Alex White

UFC Fight Night 103 | LIGHTWEIGHT
Martin vs. White
10-3
Record
11-2
155
Weight
155
6’0″
Height
6’0″
73″
Reach
71″

Fight Pass Prelims

Strawweight Fight Pass Featured Prelim: Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff

UFC Fight Night 103 | STRAWWEIGHT
Jones-Lybarger vs. Ansaroff
6-3
Record
6-5
115
Weight
115
5’7″
Height
5’5″
64″
Reach
64″

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman

UFC Fight Night 103 | HEAVYWEIGHT
Harris vs. Sherman
8-5
Record
9-2
250
Weight
250
6’5″
Height
6’4″
77″
Reach
78″

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Bojan Mihajlovic vs. Joachim Christensen

UFC Fight Night 103 | LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Mihajlovic vs. Christensen
10-4
Record
13-4
205
Weight
205
5’11”
Height
75″
73″
Reach
76″

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Dmitrii Smolyakov vs. Cyril Asker

UFC Fight Night 103 | HEAVYWEIGHT
Smolyakov vs. Asker
8-1
Record
7-2
250
Weight
250
6’2″
Height
6’2″
74″
Reach
74″

More from Cage Pages

This article originally appeared on