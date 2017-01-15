UFC Phoenix Results: Walt Harris Flattens Sherman With Combination KO

Two of the most athletic heavyweights meet on the UFC Fight Pass Prelims when “The Big Ticket” Walt Harris fights “The Vanilla Gorilla” Chase Sherman.

The 27-year-old Chase Sherman failed to pick up a win in his UFC debut, breaking his four-fight finish streak and marking the first time “The Vanilla Gorilla” has ever been to the judges’ scorecards in his MMA career. Sherman is 9-2 in his MMA career and will look to avoid being placed on the UFC chopping block this early in his career with a victory over the hungry, UFC veteran Walt Harris tonight.

Walt Harris is a five-fight UFC veteran, but has yet to get his career going with a 2-3 record in the Octagon. A big win over hyped newcomer Cody East last May looked as though it might resurge Walt Harris, but a split decision loss in his next fight against Shamil Abdurakhimov has brought him back down to earth. A victory over the young Chase Sherman could put him back on track one more time and send the 33-year-old into a much-needed series of wins.

The first round began with the two athletic heavyweights bouncing around the ring, Harris trying to control against the cage but Sherman pushing off. One minute and nobody had really grabbed control of the fight, exchanges being very even throughout.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

Sherman landed some nice leg kicks before wobbling Sherman slightly with a strong hook, more combinations to the chin of Sherman landed before a wayward cup shot stopped the action, giving Sherman crucial time to recover even if the groin shot wasn’t terrible, he was in no rush to start the fight again.

With Sherman recovered from the shots, Harris was unable to continue pushing the pace. Sherman continued to work the lead leg of Harris with Harris unable to find any significant volume. Shots traded at the bell and end of the first.

Round two started out with an exchange of kicks with Harris looking slightly faster with his shots. Harris landed a strong overhand and again tested Sherman’s chin. Sherman’s leg kicks continued to be on point and Harris connected on the chin again, Sherman remained tough as nails. Harris followed up his nasty combinations with a large knee to the head that wobbled Sherman and a hook to take Sherman off of his feet and the ref had seen enough.

“The Big Ticket” Walt Harris picks up a massive second round KO victory. A possible POTN award is coming soon for Walt Harris, who dedicated the fight to his late friend who passed away a few months earlier.

This article originally appeared on