UFC Phoenix Results: Sergio Pettis Outpoints John Moraga

Sergio Pettis improved his win streak to three with an impressive decision victory over John Moraga at UFC Phoenix.

Sergio Pettis is starting to realize his potential inside the Octagon. Pettis is 5-2 in the UFC, defeating Chris Cariaso and Chris Kelades in his last two. All five of Pettis’ wins inside the octagon have come via decision.

John Moraga looks to rebound from a disappointing defeat to Matheus Nicolau. Prior to that defeat at The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale, Moraga had only ever lost against the best in the world at 125 pounds. John Dodson, Demetrious Johnson, and Joseph Benavidez were the only fighters to beat him.

Both fighters came out tentatively. Strikes were thrown in isolation for the first half of the opening round, with neither fighter landing telling combinations.

The longer the round went on, the more the momentum swung in Pettis’ favor. Pettis began landing with fast hands and powerful kicks. A hard right hand buckled Moraga late in the round, but Pettis was unable to capitalize before the round ended.

Moraga changed the pace of the fight with a takedown in the second round, but Pettis did not take long getting back to his feet. Moraga’s more varied approach began to pay dividends in a much closer second round.

As Moraga sat on his stool between rounds, his corner called for more of the same. Moraga’s corner believed he was two rounds down and wanted him to continue mixing up his striking with effective takedowns.

With three minutes left in the fight, Moraga completed a takedown. Moraga went in search of a finish attempting a heel hook, but it only allowed Pettis to reverse the position and wind up on top.

From there Pettis controlled the rest of the action on the feet as time expired in the final round. The judges turned in scorecards of 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 all in favor of Sergio Pettis who is now 6-2 since signing with the UFC in 2013.

After the win, Pettis asked for a fight with Jussier Formiga at UFC 209. Formiga was Pettis’ original opponent for UFC Phoenix before pulling out with an injury.

