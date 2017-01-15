UFC Phoenix Results: Nina Ansaroff Chokes Out Jones-Lybarger

Nina Ansaroff secured the first win of her UFC career against Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger. A dominant performance led to a third round submission.

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger has found life difficult in the UFC. Fights with Tecia Torres and Randa Markos were competitive. Jones-Lybarger lost both via unanimous decision. Prior to that, the fighter racked up four straight wins in RFA. That included a title win over Zoila Frausto in October 2015.

Nina Ansaroff’s UFC career has followed a similar pattern. Juliana Lima and Justine Kish both beat Ansaroff by unanimous decision in competitive fights. The American Top Team fighter won five straight before signing with the UFC in 2014.

Both fighters were happy to trade in the early going. Jones-Lybarger had plenty of success with her overhand right. Ansaroff countered well, though, picking her opponent off.

At the midway point in the first round, Ansaroff was able to catch a kick and trip Jones-Lybarger. The American Top Team strawweight spent the rest of the round in Jones-Lybarger’s guard. Ansaroff was unable to advance her position until the final seconds. A handful of powerful Ansaroff strikes landed moments before the horn sounded.

Early in the second round, Ansaroff tripped Jones-Lybarger with another heavy kick to the legs. Ansaroff worked from half guard before taking Jones-Lybarger’s back. Ansaroff spent the rest of the round working for a rear-naked choke and landing vicious punches to Jones-Lybarger’s head.

As she sat on her stool before the third round, Jones-Lybarger’s corner was clear. They believed the fighter was down two rounds and had five minutes to secure the finish.

The MMA Lab fighter responded, shooting for her first takedown in the third round. Ansaroff defended it well and continued to counter more effectively on the feet.

Ansaroff connected with another low kick that took Jones-Lybarger’s legs away half way through the third round. She quickly took Jones-Lybarger’s back, securing a rear-naked choke. Jones-Lybarger’s attempts to survive were futile. Ansaroff forced the tap at 3:39 in the third round.

After the win, Ansaroff explained the inspiration for her impressive performance. Watching her girlfriend Amanda Nunes knock out Ronda Rousey.

