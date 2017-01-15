UFC Phoenix: Nina Ansaroff defeats Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger by submission

Here’s how the UFC strawweight fight between Nina Ansaroff vs Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger went down at UFC Phoenix.

With UFC bantamweight champion and girlfriend Amanda Nunes in her corner, Nina Ansaroff was victorious in her fight against Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger. The fight was the UFC Fight Pass main event at UFC Phoenix.

Training out of American Top Team with Nunes, Ansaroff came in with a record of 6-5 while Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger came in with a record of 6-3. This was the third UFC fight for both women respectively with each of them coming in 0-2 inside the promotion.

Jones-Lybarger dropped her previous two fights against Randa Markos (UFC Fight Night 89) and Tecia Torres (UFC 194). In her first two UFC fights, Ansaroff was on the losing end of decisions against Justine Kish (UFC 195) and Juliana Lima (UFC Fight Night 56).

Coming into the fight, Jones-Lybarger said she had an advantage in every aspect of the fight. Ansaroff came into the fight after a year off from the sport due to a knee injury.

Round 1:

Both fighters started out strong in the middle of the octagon trading punches early on but Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger seemed to control the exchanges. Jones-Lybarger was landing big overhand right punches but Ansaroff responded with upper cuts.

With around 2 minutes to go, Ansaroff landed the takedown on Jones-Lybarger and controlled top position for the remainder of the round. As the round was nearing the end, Ansaroff landed huge strikes with her ground-and-pound.

FanSided scored the round: 10-9 Ansaroff

Round 2:

Jones-Lybarger came out with more overhand right punches but Ansaroff responded yet again when the fight went to the ground. Ansaroff took control on the ground and tried to lock in a rear-naked choke but was unsuccessful in her attempt to lock it in.

After losing the choke, Ansaroff maintained dominant position and landed heavy strikes while on top of Jones-Lybarger. As the second round came to a close, Ansaroff who had over 6 minutes of control credited to her, continued her dominance with strikes.

FanSided scored the round: 10-8 Ansaroff

Round 3:

With Jones-Lybarger down on the scorecards she came out aggressive for the first minute-plus. A leg kick brought back the momentum for Ansaroff who hurried in to gain top position and did so successfully.

Once Ansaroff gained top position, she worked to get the back of Jones-Lybarger and once she did, she landed more punches until she was able to lock in the rear-naked choke. With the choke locked in, Ansaroff was able to get the submission victory over Jones-Lybarger.

The grappling pays off as @NinaAnsaroff gets the back and sinks in the RNC!! A FINISH for her first win in the Octagon! #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/EebZgRbSPH — #UFCPhoenix (@ufc) January 16, 2017

Ansaroff has had finishes in her last 6 wins (4 knockouts) and became the first opponent to finish Jones-Lybarger while picking up her first win in the UFC.

In her post-fight interview when she was asked what motivated her coming into the fight, Ansaroff said “I just watched my girlfriend [Nunes] knock out Ronda Rousey.”

Hey @NinaAnsaroff what was your motivation for this figh… oh ok then. Fair enough #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/tGLb4v0qxS — #UFCPhoenix (@ufc) January 16, 2017

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nina Ansaroff def. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger via submission (rear-naked choke) Round 3 (3:39)

