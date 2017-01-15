UFC Phoenix: Drakkar Klose earns decision victory over Devin Powell

Here is the result for the lightweight fight between UFC newcomers Devin Powell and Drakkar Klose at UFC Phoenix

Devin Powell vs Drakkar Klose featured two fighters who were both making their respective UFC debuts with Powell having more of the attention coming into the fight. Powell was the most recent discovered fighter on UFC President Dana White’s show: “Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight“.

Filmed last August and released on YouTube and UFC Fight Pass earlier this month, Powell was found by White while fighting for New England Fights, taking on Jonathan Lemke. Even though Powell had his nose broken in the fight, he was able to secure a rear-naked choke against Lemke and get a very impressive win in front of the UFC President while improving his record to 8-1. Following his performance, White signed Powell to a deal and he made his debut at UFC Phoenix.

Klose came into this fight with a record of 6-0-1 with 4 TKOs to his record. His UFC debut in Phoenix comes right in the backyard of his training camp, The MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona. Klose made his UFC debut coming off a win at RFA 44 picking up a decision victory over Hugh Pulley.

Round 1:

Klose came out very aggressive and was able to take control with big strikes and heavy knee strikes during exchanges in the clinch. After Powell got the fight back to the middle of the Octagon, Klose again controlled the fight with a takedown that led to more heavy strikes.

Powell tried to lure Klose to come to the ground but with not enough work being put in by both sides referee John McCarthy stood both fighters up.

FanSided scored the round: 10-9 for Drakkar Klose

Round 2:

Devin Powell was active to start the round but Klose took control yet again early in the fight. As Powell scrambled, Klose caught him with a big knee to the body and the fighters eventually worked in the clinch.

Klose showed the power advantage throughout the round but Powell was able to withstand the strikes. Powell took a superman punch followed by a body kick combo late in the second round but Klose couldn’t finish off the fight. A takedown from Klose followed by body shots was how the second round ended.

FanSided scored the round: 10-9 for Klose.

Round 3:

The third round was much of the same as the previous two rounds. Klose was landing powerful punches and kicks and there was a lot of action in the clinch. Powell seemed to just miss his striking attempts throughout the fight but was able to keep himself in the fight.

The end of the round came to an end with the action slowing down but the consistency of Klose’s strikes and his combinations on Powell’s face and body were shown throughout all three rounds.

FanSided scored the round: 10-9 for Klose.

Drakkar Klose secured the unanimous decision victory in his UFC debut and improved his record to 7-0-1 overall. Following his win, Klose said in his post-fight interview that the next time he fights Powell, he’d knock him out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drakkar Klose def. Devin Powell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

