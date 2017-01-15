UFC Phoenix: Cyril Asker finishes Dmitrii Smoliakov in first round

Here is the result between heavyweight fighters Dmitrii Smoliakov and Cyril Asker at UFC Phoenix.

The first fight on the UFC Fight Pass prelims for UFC Phoenix was over quickly. In his second career UFC fight, Cyril Asker defeated Dmitrii Smoliakov by TKO (strikes) at 2:41. The fight was Smoliakov’s second inside the UFC, both have been losses.

Smoliakov came out quickly and landed a flurry of body strikes but his momentum was stopped when he landed an accidental eye poke on Asker. Once action resumed, Asker landed a big takedown on Smoliakov. From bottom position Smoliakov threw a flurry of punches but Asker was quickly able to regain top position.

Once Asker regained top position he was able to dominate with strikes and the fight was stopped.

France's Cyril Asker gets the takedown, starts dropping BOMBS, and gets the finish! First UFC win for Asker! #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/xus4cSAogP — #UFCPhoenix (@ufc) January 15, 2017

In his first UFC fight at UFC On Fox 20, Smoliakov was defeated by Luis Henrique Barbosa de Oliveira in the second round by rear-naked choke. Fighting out of Kaliningrad, Russia, Smoliakov is now 8-2 in his professional MMA career.

The win was the first for Cyril Asker’s UFC career and following the fight he made it known that he wants to fight the biggest heavyweights in the division. In his first UFC fight, Asker was defeated by Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night 86 by KO (punches and elbows).

Asker’s record improved to 8-2 in his professional MMA career and he is now 1-1 inside the UFC.

While both fighters came in lacking UFC experience, they put on an entertaining first round for as long as it was able to last. Asker will likely need a couple more wins before his name is discussed in the top 15 rankings inside the heavyweight division.

Two straight losses doesn’t benefit Smoliakov’s UFC future but he was certainly aggressive and active in this fight which could get him another chance inside the UFC.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cyril Asker def. Dmitrii Smoliakov by TKO (strikes) Round 1 (2:41)

