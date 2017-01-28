UFC on FOX 23: Valentina Shevchenko submits Julianna Peña with second round armbar

Here is how the UFC women’s bantamweight fight between Julianna Peña vs. Valentina Shevchenko played out at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Julianna Peña squared off against dangerous striker Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, CO.

Shevchenko, a multiple time kickboxing and muy thai champion, was last seen earning a thrilling decision win over former champion Holly Holm in the main event of UFC on FOX 20 in July. This got her back in the win column after dropping a decision to current champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 196.

Peña, winner of the TUF 18 women’s bantamweight tournament, was coming off a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Cat Zingano at UFC 200 in July. This extended her win streak to four straight, which includes finishes of Milana Dudieva and Jessica Rakoczy as well as a decision over Jessica Eye.

Round 1: No touch of the gloves to kick of the 135-pound main event. Shevchenko immediately took to the outside but Peña ducked under and pressed the action up against the fence. Working Shevchenko’s body with knees from the clinch, Peña continued to press the attack. After finally seeing an opening, Shevchenko snatched up Peña’s leg and dragged her down to the canvas.

Avoiding damage, Peña popped back to her feet and picked up right where she left off as she plastered more knees into Shevchenko’s liver. After another ill-timed knee, Shevchenko tossed her back down.

Working in side control, Shevchenko unloaded a series of short hammer punches to her opponent’s skull. Working off her back, Peña threatened with an armbar to close out the opening round. FanSided scores it 10-9 Peña

Round 2: Peña immediately looked to clinch back up and drag her opponent back down but Shevchenko powered through her grip and remained standing. As both woman exchanged blows from within the clinch, Peña tossed Shevchenko onto her back.

Working from within Shevchenko’s guard, Peña started to unload with hammer fists. Avoiding more damage, Shevchenko worked her legs up Peña’s back before locking on a tight armbar from the bottom. Wrenching her opponent’s limb from its socket, Shevchenko pulled with all of her might, forcing Peña to tap.

WOW! @BulletValentina pulls out an impressive armbar victory in 2nd round to defeat the @VenezeulanVixen. #UFCDenver https://t.co/3b6O6enJ7o — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 29, 2017

OFFICIAL RESULT: Valentina Shevchenko def. Julianna Pena via submission (armbar). Round 2, 4:29

