UFC on FOX 23: Sam Alvey earns decision over Nate Marquardt

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Sam Alvey (29-8) squared off against former UFC middleweight title contenter Nate Marquardt at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, CO.

Alvey was coming off a successful 2016, having fought four times and won three since June 18. In his most recent contest, the man known as ‘Smilin’ earned a decision over Alex Nicholson at the TUF Latin American 3 Finale.

Marquardt also entered the contest off the back of a win after crushing Tamdan McCrory with a violent knockout in October. Prior to that, some had suggested that the 37-year-old’s days were numbered in the organization, having gone 1-3 in his previous four bouts with losses to Brad Tavares, Kelvin Gastelum and Thiago Santos offset by a sole win over C.B. Dollaway.

Round 1: With a touch of the gloves both middleweights met in the center of the cage. Taking to the outside, Alvey plodded away from his opponent while Marquardt stuck to the middle with his right hand ready to unload. Pressing forward, Marquardt pushed the action into the cage but Alvey reversed locked up the clinch.

After a minute of no action, the referee separated them. Even as the boo birds rained down around them, both fighters continued to look tentative. Working his way back inside, Alvey lunged forward with a flurry of strikes to close out a rather lackluster opening frame. FanSided scores it 10-9 Alvey

Round 2: With one round under their belt, both fighters once again met in the middle of the cage. After rushing forward, Marquardt planted an overhand right to the jaw of Alvey, momentarily stunning him. Alvey would respond by bull rushing in with a hurricane of punches, connecting with almost none of them.

After another short moment of inactivity, Alvey connected with a straight left, dropping Marquardt for a quick moment, Sensing his opponent was starting to fade Alvey picked up the pace as he slung in leather with deadly intent. Stepping in, Alvey rocked Marquardt with a right jab to a swollen and bloody eye as the second round closed out. FanSided scores it 10-9 Alvey

Round 3: Sensing he was down to round on the judges scorecard, Marquardt opened up the final round strong but was pushed back after eating an uppercut to the jaw. Escaping more damage, Marquardt clinched up and secured the takedown, securing back control.

As Alvey looked to wall walk out of the precarious situation, Marquardt attempted to transition to full mount but Alvey exploded back to his feet. With 90 seconds left in the fight, Marquardt once again looked to put the pressure on Alvey but found himself with his back against the fence. After breaking free, neither Alvey or Marquardt showed any sense of urgency as the fight came to a whimpering end. FanSided scores it 10-9 Alvey

| MIDDLEWEIGHT | Match Result Marquardt vs. Alvey DEC 5:00

OFFICIAL DECISION: Sam Alvey def. Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

