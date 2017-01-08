UFC Lightweight in 2017: A New Sheriff in Town

The face of the UFC is atop the lightweight division and is ready to make his mark. Although we will have to wait for Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon, there’s plenty to keep the 155-pound weight class busy.

Conor McGregor’s reign as featherweight champion of the UFC didn’t feature a single title defense for the Irishman. Despite that, his time in charge of the 145-pound weight class was more than eventful. Now he’s the lightweight champ, and everyone wants a piece of “The Notorious” one.

Lightweight has long been one of the most competitive and interesting divisions in the UFC, featuring champions such as BJ Penn, Jens Pulver, Franke Edgar, and more. Defending his title, something he never did at 145-pounds in the UFC (or in his career for that matter), will be the toughest task of his phenomenal career.

The birth of his first child in May will keep the Irishman on the sidelines for a solid chunk of 2017, leaving plenty of time for the rest of the division to get his attention. Whether he’s out for 10 months, or less, the battle to be McGregor’s opponent upon his return is one of the biggest storylines of the year.

Of the lightweight contenders, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are easily the most deserving. The UFC has reportedly been working on a bout between the two for UFC 209. But contractual demands from Ferguson, wanting equal pay to Nurmagomedov, have stalled things.

So much so that the UFC, and Nurmagomedov, have begun looking at alternate options. Though, that came after Nurmagomedov offered Ferguson $200K in order to make up the difference, and go on with the fight.

Other than that relatively absurd route, the UFC has looked for other fights for Nurmagomedov. They’ve been creative too, apparently offering him current featherweight champion Jose Aldo, for the interim lightweight title, at UFC 209. While it was likely a negotiation tactic and a very appealing one for fight fans, the Russian quickly dismissed the bout. Citing Aldo’s size, and championing a smaller weight class, Nurmagomedov feels a win over the Brazilian wouldn’t necessarily get him closer to McGregor.

So, who will Khabib fight while waiting for McGregor? The Ferguson fight is off, for now. UFC President Dana White and Nurmagomedov’s camps have moved on. White said that Ferguson’s demands won’t be met, and Nurmagomedov has reportedly begun camp ahead of a bout at UFC 209 hoping to face a lightweight contender on the card.

That leaves the likes of Edson Barboza, Michael Chiesa, or even Nate Diaz. We’re hoping for Ferguson, but Nurmagomedov wants a fight sooner rather than later. For Ferguson, who’s won nine in a row dating back to 2013, Nurmagomedov is the fight. He’s been waiting for a marquee victory like this, and missing the opportunity to enter the McGregor-sweepstakes may come back to haunt Ferguson.

Outside of immediate contenders to McGregor’s title, the 155-pound division boasts one of the deeper rosters in the UFC. Former champion Eddie Alvarez tops the list of talented fighters. In his most active year since 2009, Alvarez fought three times in 2016. The “Underground King” both won and lost the lightweight title last year, and will likely be facing a well-deserved break to begin the year.

Whoever Alvarez comes back against will face a tough fight. But that return won’t come against fellow former 155-pound champ Rafael dos Anjos. The Brazilian has decided to make the move to welterweight, and fight at 170-pounds.

After reports of weight cutting issues for dos Anjos, and a year which saw him lose his lightweight belt and go 0-2 overall, this is the right choice. We’re all for fighters fighting in more natural weight classes. As talented as dos Anjos is, we’re excited to see what he offers one of the most talented weight classes at welterweight.

On the other end of the momentum spectrum is Barboza. Bouncing back from a 2015 in which the Brazilian went 1-2, Barboza went 2-0 last year, with a couple of impressive wins at 155-pounds. Earning victories over Gilbert Melendez and Anthony Pettis, Barboza is in the market for another top-tier fight in the lightweight division.

So is Nate Diaz. His duties may cost the UFC at a bit more than Barboza, though. Reportedly not even considering a fight for less than $20 million, the younger-Diaz brother has positioned himself in a unique spot following his bouts with McGregor last year.

Diaz is 2-1 since his unofficial comeback began with a dominant victory over Michael Johnson in December of 2015. That other win, over a certain Irishman, has propelled Diaz into UFC mainstream stardom, something nobody would’ve predicted going into 2016. Now he has a pile of money, and the numbers to prove what he’s worth. The promotion may not agree with Diaz’s valuation. But it will take a solid chunk of change, and the right opponent, to get Diaz back in the Octagon anytime soon.

Apart from the immediate title contenders, the lightweight division boasts one of the deepest rosters in the UFC. A guy who knows that as well as anyone is veteran Michael Johnson. Johnson has faced the likes of Ferguson, Nurmagomedov, Diaz, Barboza and more throughout his career.

Last year saw Johnson once again struggle against the upper-echelon at 155-pounds. After losses to Beneil Dariush and Diaz to close-out 2015, Johnson rebounded with a “Performance of the Night” bonus win over Dustin Poirier in September. Then, he was soundly beaten at UFC 205 by Nurmagomedov and submitted in the third round.

Johnson is in need of a win, and an opponent in the top-five seems unlikely. A matchup with Michael Chiesa would be interesting. Chiesa was briefly mentioned by Nurmagomedov’s camp following his ‘giving up’ on fighting Ferguson at UFC 209, and is 3-0 over the last two years. In 2016, Chiesa defeated Dariush, and with another win, this year could see himself matched-up with the cream of the crop at lightweight.

Following the defeat to Chiesa, Dariush got to work. Fighting two more times last year, Dariush improved to 2-1 in 2016 with wins over James Vick and Rashid Magomedov. He’s fought 10 times in the last three years and is poised for a breakout year in 2017.

Poirier has been one of the breakout lightweights over the last couple of years, going 4-1 since returning to lightweight. The trend of fighters competing in more natural weight classes is one we’re in favor of, and Poirier is showing the positive effects thereof.

We also welcomed some new faces, and said goodbye to others, in the lightweight division last year.

Stepping in to face the always-dangerous Ferguson on short notice in July, Lando Vannata became a fan-favorite in minutes. Putting on a “Fight of the Night” performance, Vannata secured his spot at 155-pounds, despite the loss. He then cemented it further, wheel-kicking John Makdessi in the first round at UFC 207. The kick was among the best of the year, and we’ll be among the many looking forward to “Groovy’s” return to the Octagon.

A couple of young, former opponents are also making the permanent move to lightweight in 2017. Sage Northcutt and Mickey Gall both announced that they will be competing at 155-pounds this year.

For Northcutt, it’s an expected move. Both of his professional losses have come at welterweight, in his only two bouts in that division. For Gall, the weight class change is a bit more surprising. The 6-foot-2-inch Gall is 4-0 in his professional career, getting lots of eyes on his fights last year. Defeating Mike Jackson, CM Punk, and Northcutt in 2016, Gall will have plenty of people paying attention to his lightweight debut.

The 155-pound weight class also lost a contender last year in now-welterweight Donald Cerrone. Cerrone has successfully made the jump to 170-pounds, going 4-0 last year with no sign of turning back. Former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis also made a weight class change last year but will return to 155-pounds in 2017.

All eyes are on McGregor and his new lightweight title. As they should be. The most exciting fighter in the UFC has joined one of it’s best divisions, and we can’t wait to see what comes next. Although we will have to wait a while for McGregor’s return, the lightweight division has plenty to keep us occupied outside of its new champion.

