UFC: Jose Aldo Expresses Interest In Starting a Boxing Career

We can now add another UFC fighter to the list of athletes who want to start a boxing career.

Former WEC and current UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has said that he is very interested in starting a new combat career. Yes, the Brazilian phenom has joined the bandwagon of MMA fighters who want to dip their toes in the boxing ring.

So who do we have to blame for this? Well, that would be current lightweight King Conor McGregor who for the last few months has been making headlines for wanting to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his “house”.

Unfortunately, McGregor is not the only culprit. His rival Nate Diaz also recently said that he is actively looking into getting his Nevada boxing licence.

With Diaz and McGregor both looking into boxing, Jose Aldo is following suit and announced his interest in becoming a boxing champion while speaking with TV Combate in Brazil on Sunday night.

First of all, it’s not about money. I want to keep it clear. Thank God the UFC and MMA gave me a lot of stuff. Yes I think about having a career in boxing, but I want to start from the bottom, start from zero. I want to get ranked and one day fight for a belt. I don’t want to fight to just fight, for money, to go after big fights and challenge a great champion.

Aldo seemed to be great spirits until the question about the potential McGregor vs. Mayweather fight was brought up. It is still very clear that the ill will Aldo has for the Irishman is still very much there.

I hope Conor gets f****d, that’s what matters to me. I don’t give a damn about him. I’ve already said he’s sh*t, so what he does or doesn’t do, I don’t care. I worry about myself. I’m training to defend my belt. I want to fly higher.

If we were to lose all three of these UFC standouts to the world of boxing it would be a major loss to MMA but man oh man would it be a treat to watch them in action.

Aldo has shown over the years that he has the power and technique to switch anyone light’s out with his boxing skills so potentially seeing him in a boxing ring could be very exciting indeed. With both McGegor and Aldo wanting to get their boxing licences could we see the rematch happening inside the boxing ring and not the UFC cage? Not likely but who knows what the future holds.

