UFC in 2017: Why We’ll Get a Women’s Superfight This Summer

Although the women’s featherweight title was just created and doesn’t even have a holder yet, it will likely be part of a UFC women’s super fight this summer. A lack of available stars and a real women’s 145-pound division means a super fight is the best option for everyone involved.

Following her definitive victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is ready for more. She’s wasted no time in capitalising on the newfound spotlight, calling out the future women’s featherweight champion before she’s even been crowned.

Hoping to become the first female fighter to hold belts in multiple weight classes, the boundary-breaking Brazilian wants to show us all that her incredible 2016 was just the beginning. She’s been appearing on a variety of programs, from LIVE with Kelly, ESPN, TMZ, and more, and is open about her priorities moving forward.

Nunes has repeatedly said she wants the winner of the fight and recently went so far as to say she’s rooting for Holly Holm to defeat Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208. Regardless of who becomes the inaugural women’s featherweight champion in February, a super fight with Nunes makes sense for everyone involved.

Everyone, except the winner of the main event at UFC Denver in late-January. Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena will fight in what amounts to a number one contender bout in the women’s bantamweight division. In a time where being a number one contender doesn’t always guarantee a title shot, it looks as though the winner of Shevchenko-Pena will have to wait.

They’ll have to wait because the draw of the first women’s super fight in UFC history is exactly what the promotion needs. With major stars like Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and more sidelined for large portions of 2017, big fights are in high-demand.

The case is harder to make for the winner of Shevchenko-Pena, as the potential numbers don’t seem to compare. We’ll know more in a few weeks, following UFC Denver on January 28th and UFC 208 on February 11th. Whether it’s a rematch with Shevchenko, or a fresh contender in Pena, neither compare to the potential draw of Holm or de Randamie.

Nunes defeated Shevchenko in March of 2016 via unanimous decision. Shevchenko went on to defeat Holm later in the year, and a win over Pena would give her a deserving resume. But with a loss to Nunes as recent as last year, the rematch would struggle to carry a pay-per-view (PPV) event.

In that victory over Holm, Shevchenko’s headlining appearance drew more than four million viewers on Fox. How much of that was due to Holm’s recent PPV appearances and success, and how much will carry over to Shevchenko’s bout with Pena, remains to be seen.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

For Pena, who’s undefeated in her four UFC fights, now is the right time for a step-up in competition. Her most recent victory, defeating Cat Zingano via unanimous decision at UFC 200, showed she belongs among the top-tier in the women’s bantamweight division. While a win over Shevchenko would certainly help, Pena still lacks the name recognition and drawing power of Holm, or de Randamie should she beat Holm at UFC 208.

Current Invicta FC interim featherweight champion Megan Anderson has said she’d like the winner of the UFC 208 main event. Whether or not the UFC sees that fight as a big enough draw to give Nunes the winner of Shevchenko-Pena remains to be seen. With Nunes openly vying for the featherweight belt, and a lack of a featherweight division, Anderson seems like a long-shot.

But what if de Randamie, the current underdog, takes down Holm? The Netherlands-native has already lost to Nunes, like Shevchenko, and also doesn’t have the drawing power of the former bantamweight champion. But, a win over Holm gives de Randamie something the winner of Shevchenko-Pena just can’t attain: a title.

The UFC’s need for major title fights in 2017 can’t be understated. Lacking a true women’s 145-pound division, the most logical next step for the winner of Holm-de Randamie is taking on Nunes.

That belt, along with a win over the highly-respected and well-known Holm, will do more for de Randamie than a quality win will do for either Shevchenko or Pena. The rematch factor is an easy play and one that still holds more water than Nunes-Shevchenko 2.

The last time Nunes and de Randamie fought was in November of 2013, compared to just last year for Nunes and Shevchenko’s debut bout. The fight was also de Randamie’s last loss in the Octagon, although she’s fought just twice since then.

Things are much easier for the UFC if the favorite, Holm, takes home the featherweight title at UFC 208. The storylines write themselves.

The First UFC Women’s Superfight.

The Crowning of the First Two-Division Women’s Champion.

The Battle of the Women who Defeated Ronda Rousey.

Holm has already stated multiple times that the plan is for her to eventually return to the 135-pound division. What better way to do it, than with a belt from another weight class?

In a year in which the UFC is struggling to schedule main events, and the top-tier draws on the roster are tied-up, a women’s superfight is the right choice. Whether it’s Holm or de Randamie, the sell is easy, and the interest is higher than the other options available. For the promotion, for the fighters, and for the fans, a UFC women’s superfight makes all the sense in the world in 2017.

This article originally appeared on