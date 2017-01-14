UFC: Highlighting the Pivotal Point of Amanda Nunes’ Career

Amanda Nunes captured a lot of eyes in 2016, headlining two pay-per-views and becoming the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. But her crucial moment came before she was a champion.

There were several fighters who broke through and had a memorable year, including UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes. Nunes caught a lot of attention and has recently gained notoriety for defeating former champion Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds by TKO at UFC 207.

In addition to dominating Rousey for her first title defense, Nunes topped another top-notch female fighter in Miesha Tate. Nunes beat Tate in the first round flawlessly at UFC 200 by submission to become the champion.

Although Nunes’ stock skyrocketed in her victories over Tate and Rousey, being the first UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion to successfully defend the title in more than a year, there was a more vital moment that helped Nunes get to where she is today.

UFC 196 is acknowledged as one of the best pay-per-views in the promotion’s history with two big upsets in one night. Tate had an epic match and a huge finish against Holly Holm, while Nate Diaz stunned then-Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor after accepting the fight on just 10 days notice.

Not many people could tell you that Nunes was part of the main card, let alone the fact that she was part of the event itself. After winning by unanimous decision against Valentina Shevchenko, Nunes wasted no time asking for what she wanted.

At the end of her Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Nunes called Dana White’s name three times. “He’s busy,” Rogan said. When Nunes got White’s attention, she said, “I really want my title shot.”

During the post-fight press conference, a reporter asked Nunes if she felt she was ready for a five-round title fight. In her response, Nunes made a case as to why she deserves a shot, saying she is next. She followed that up by looking at then-new champion Tate and said, “What do you think, Miesha?”

With cameras and reporters, and more importantly, White, all present, Nunes twice pleaded her case as to why she deserves a title shot next. A lot of people expected Tate’s first title defense to be against Holm in a rematch, or against Rousey to complete the trilogy. Instead, Nunes got the title shot and eventually came away as the new champion at UFC 200.

Had she not spoke up at UFC 196, we may have not seen Nunes reach her potential by now. Her Octagon interview and post-fight press conference speech were vital in helping her land a title shot.

Former UFC veteran and Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen was a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in July of 2016. Sonnen, who is well-known for his pro wrestling-like promos on the microphone, addressed the importance of self-promotion for an MMA fighter right after they win.

“When one fight ends,” Sonnen said to Rogan on the podcast, “the marketing for the next fight begins right then.”

UFC welterweight Mickey Gall made his debut with the promotion 11 months ago. Although Gall looks impressive in the octagon, his ability to self-promote himself and call out his next target after a win might be his biggest strength. He called out CM Punk and Sage Northcutt during his Octagon interviews after coming up with wins. In addition to getting what he has asked, he backs it up by coming away victorious against the fighters he asks for.

Gall recently called out Dan Hardy (although Hardy declined). If anything, at this rate, he could get that match. If Gall continues this, he could eventually find himself following Nunes’ path to a title.

Nunes is living proof that in addition to being a great fighter, it is important to take advantage of the Octagon interviews from announcers Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Brian Stann. Although Nunes has no need to call out anyone as a champion, she had an unforgettable post-fight interview with Rogan at UFC 207, receiving cheers from the crowd after being showered with boos before beating Rousey.

Nunes’ two impressive victories to win and defend her title against Tate and Rousey are helping her to eventually become one of the biggest stars in the sport. If she continues winning and putting on entertaining quotes in interviews, she will become a huge draw.

