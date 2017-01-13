UFC Halifax: Stefan Struve injured, Out Of Junior dos Santos Bout

UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve has suffered a torn labrum and has withdrawn from his main event bout with former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos.

The injury was first reported by Combate and confirmed by MMAFighting who reached out to a representative for the heavyweight fighter. The representative confirmed that Struve was injured was scheduled to have surgery to repair the torn labrum.

Struve has had to deal with health issues in the past suffering a leaking aortic valve in 2013. His doctors decided to treat him with medicine and was cleared to fight in early 2014. Struve was scheduled to take on former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione at UFC 175 but fainted in the dressing room and was pulled from the fight.

This bout against Dos Santos was set for UFC Halifax on Feb. 19 but is now open for a possible short-notice replacement. No word as to who is on the short list to take on Dos Santos.

He is very disappointed and looks forward to returning to competition as soon as possible. Thanks to all of his fans for their ongoing support and he apologizes to Junior Dos Santos that they are not able to fight in February, but he looks forward to that fight in the future.

Struve took to Instagram on Thursday with a post to further explain the situation.

“Bad news folks. Unfortunately I won’t be able to fight in Halifax february 19. I’ll be undergoing surgery to fix a torn labrum in my left shoulder tomorrow afternoon. Docter said I will be on the sideline for about 4 months, and of course I’m gonna be doing my best to make it back asap. I apologize to the fans, especially the people who bought tix for the fight in Halifax, and of course the person I was scheduled to fight @junior_cigano. It’s the very first time I have to pull out of a fight because of an injury and it hurts my heart to do it. I’ll keep you guys up to date about the surgery tomorrow and rehab for the next couple months. As always thank you for the support!”

Struve has since posted another photo with him in a hospital bed.

Alright lets get this shoulder fixed! #ufc #mma #shouldersurgery 😜 A photo posted by Stefan Struve (@stefan_struve) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:29am PST

Struve (28-8) is riding a two-fight win streak with wins over Bigfoot Silva and Daniel Omielanczuk. He also holds a TKO win over current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic from 2012.

No word as to exactly how long Struve will be out but hopefully it won’t be too long.

