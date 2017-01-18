UFC Halifax could be getting a new main event, a middleweight bout between Johny Hendricks and Hector Lombard

UFC Halifax needs a new main event after the injury to Stefan Struve left Junior Dos Santos without an opponent. Reports today are that the UFC is looking into a fight between Johny Hendricks and Hector Lombard to replace the heavyweights.

The UFC will be heading back to Canada on Feb. 19 when it visits Halifax. This card is a UFC Fight Night card that will air live on FS1, and was originally set to be headlined by No. 4-ranked heavyweight Junior Dos Santos against No. 10 Stefan Struve.

Unfortunately, Struve suffered an injury and was forced to pull out of the fight and undergo surgery last week. The UFC has been looking into a replacement opponent for Dos Santos but has been unsuccessful. Today, reports came out that the UFC has begun looking at a replacement fight to take the place of the main event. Globo.com was the first news outlet to report that the UFC is finalizing a middleweight bout between Johny Hendricks and Hector Lombard as the new main event.

This fight is set to take place at 185 lbs., which will mark Hendricks’ first bout at middleweight. Hendricks (17-6) has missed weight in each of his last two fights at welterweight. The last was at UFC 207 on December 30th, where Hendricks weighed in at 173.5 lbs and was forced to turn over 20 percent of his purse. He lost that fight to Neil Magny via unanimous decision. Making the move to middleweight was the next step for Hendricks if he hopes to remain in the UFC.

Lombard (34-6-1-2) will be looking to get back into the octagon for the first time since UFC 199 back in June 2016. He is currently on a two-fight losing streak since returning from a one-year suspension in 2015. Lombard was serving the suspension after failing a drug test post fight after his win over Josh Burkman; that fight was later changed to a no-contest.

There is no official word from the UFC at this time about this bout. Both of these men will be looking to get their careers back on the right track in the spotlight of the main event.

This article originally appeared on