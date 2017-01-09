UFC: Four Possible Opponents for Carlos Condit’s Return

With Carlos Condit coming off of two losses it’s time to take a look at what could be next for the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion.

Carlos Condit is now 2-5 in his last seven fights, and with his last two losses coming to former UFC Champion Robbie Lawler and top contender Demian Maia, it’s time for him to take a step down in competition. Below you’ll find which fighters make the most sense for “The Natural Born Killer” to make his return against.

Nick Diaz

The former Strikeforce champion is also set to return after a lengthy layoff. The two met once already at UFC 143 where Condit won by unanimous decision. They put on an entertaining display in Las Vegas three years ago with the interim welterweight title on the line.

Nick Diaz hasn’t fought since his loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183, which was later changed to a no contest, and a fight against Condit makes sense for both fighters. A win for either fighter in this rematch fans have been waiting for puts them right back into contention.

Neil Magny

Eighth-ranked Neil Magny is looking to put himself back into contention after a win against Johny Hendricks at UFC 207, Magny was on his way to a title shot until Lorenz Larkin defeated him in a one-round beatdown at UFC 202 in August. Neil Magny needs a big win to jump into the top five and who better to do it against than Condit?

The two men are known for their excellent stand-up, which gives this fight the potential to become a war on the feet. With styles making fights in this day and age it’s hard not to get excited at the idea that these two could throw down. A win for either man sends them closer to a title shot and proves that this fight makes sense for both.

Tarec Saffiedine

The former amateur kickboxer Tarec Saffiedine is known for his excellent stand-up, and with two losses on last three fights Saffiedine may seem like an odd choice for Condit’s return. But Saffiedine may be the exact step-down needed for Condit to get back on track.

The fight would surely take place on the feet, and with both fighters coming from elite gyms we would be set for a beautiful tactical war between gyms and coaches. A win sends Condit back on track and a win for Saffiedine sends him back into the top ten.

Lorenz Larkin

With Lorenz Larkin currently a free agent, there is no denying that he belongs in the UFC welterweight top-ten. His last fight against Magny was a masterclass in stand-up and reminded everyone of the fighter who once beat Lawler.

It’s no secret MMA fans want the most entertaining fight, and with Larkin proving he can beat elite welterweights on the feet, a fight against Condit would be nothing short of fireworks. Both fighters are known for their leg kicks and have broken down opponents with them in the past. This fight can be the war that many fans have come to expect from the “Natural Born Killer”.

Carlos Condit has been a fan favorite for years now. All of the fights above will not only help the fans view of Condit, but will also put him back on track to the title.

