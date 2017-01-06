UFC Fortaleza: Shogun Rua vs. Gian Villante in Development

UFC Fortaleza is close to adding a second Brazilian legend to its card, with Shogun Rua taking on Gian Villante.

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani first reported the planned addition to UFC Fortaleza.

After scoring a victory over Corey Anderson in May, the legendary Shogun Rua extended his win streak to two for the first time since 2009. Now he’ll get the chance to achieve a three-fight win streak for the first time since 2006. He’ll be taking on the always-entertaining Gian Villante.

Shogun Rua dominated the PRIDE ring back in the mid-2000s, going 12-1 in the Japanese promotion and winning their 2005 Middleweight Grand Prix. That Grand Prix run included wins over Alistair Overeem, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, and Rampage Jackson.

His UFC career has not been as glamorous, with an 8-7 record in the Octagon, but he was able to win the light heavyweight title by knocking out Lyoto Machida in their rematch. The Brazilian’s championship reign was short-lived, as he was easily handled by Jon Jones in his first title defense.

Gian Villante was a Strikeforce prospect on a three-fight win streak when the promotion was absorbed. Since entering the Octagon for the first time since 2013, the New York native is 5-4 with three Fight of the Night bonuses. Villante is coming off of a back-and-forth victory over the debuting Saparbek Safarov in December, which earned Fight of the Night.

UFC Fight Night 107 will take place on March 11 in the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste of Fortaleza, Brazil. Kelvin Gastelum will battle Vitor Belfort in the main event. Also reported for the card:

Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush

Josh Burkman vs. Michel Prazeres

Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Ion Cutelaba

This article originally appeared on