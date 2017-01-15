UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn live results and highlights tracker
All the results and highlights from UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix, featuring an featherweight fight between B.J. Penn and Yair Rodriguez
On Sunday, January 15, UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight champion B.J. Penn dropped back down to featherweight to challenge Mexican standout Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103 in Downtown Phoenix.
Penn, who is one of only two fighters to win UFC titles in two different weight classes, has not competed since suffering third round TKO to Frankie Edgar at The Ultimate Fighter 19 Finale in 2014.
Rodriguez (8-1), winner of inaugural season The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, is coming off a thrilling decision win over Alex Caceres in the main event of UFC Fight Night 92 in August. This extended his win streak to six straight, while keeping his UFC record perfect.
As the event unfolds, we’ll add all the results and highlights below. Make sure to bookmark this page to check back in, or refresh if you keep it open to get the latest. You can also follow @FanSidedMMA and @JoseYoungs on Twitter for all the latest updates.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 103 Main Event | FOX Sports 1
B.J. Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 103 Co-Main Event | FOX Sports 1
Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 103 Main Card | FOX Sports 1
Ben Saunders vs. Court McGee
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS
John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 103 Prelim Card | FOX Sports 1
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS:
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS:
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 103 Prelim Card | UFC Fight Pass
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS:
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS:
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS:
OFFICIAL RESULT:
HIGHLIGHTS:
