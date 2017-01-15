UFC Fight Night 103: Joe Lauzon defeats Marcin Held

Here is how the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 103 played out between lightweights Joe Lauzon and Marcin Held.

Longtime UFC veteran Joe Lauzon (26-12 MMA, 13-9 UFC) is making his 23rd appearance inside the octagon against Marcin Held (22-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC) in his second UFC appearance.

Lauzon is looking to rebound from a recent loss to Jim Miller at UFC on Fox 21 and the fan-favorite, winning a UFC record 15 post fight bonuses.

Held made his UFC debut against Diego Sanchez at the UFC Fight Night 98, losing the fight by unanimous decision. At the young age of 24, Held is touted as the Polish Prodigy of MMA.

Round 1:

A touch of gloves kicks off the fight. Lauzon lands a right hand early on as the two feel each other out on the feet. Held shoots for a takedown and Lauzon stuffs it but has his back pinned against the cage. Lauzon lands some big elbows and drops Held. Lauzon goes for an armbar and Held escapes and the fight get back to the feet. Held has Lauzon against the cage and lands a takedown. Held is fighting to keep top control and Lauzon is looking for an escape. Lauzon wall walks and flips Held off him and gets back to his feet. The round ends with Held holding Lauzon against the cage and attempting a spinning back elbow and falls to his back. Lauzon capitalizes and lands a right as the round ends.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Held

Round 2:

Held misses a wheel kick to start the round. Held lands a takedown and quickly takes Lauzon’s back. Lauzon rolls out of position and gets a takedown of his own but Held quickly gets back to his feet. After a little clinch work, Held scores another takedown. Held is in Lauzon’s guard and fights for position. Lauzon quickly grabs Held’s arm from his back and is looking for an armbar. Held escapes and is back in top position where round 2 ends.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Held

Round 3:

Held lands a left right combo to start the round. After a few small flurries from both fighters, Lauzon lands a left that hurts Held. Held grabs Lauzon and pins Lauzon to the cage. Lauzon spins out and the fighters take the center of the octagon. Held lands a takedown and referee Herb Dean calls time to give Held his mouthpiece. Held stands up to get the fight back to the feet. Lauzon presses the pace and lands a few strikes and pins Held against the cage. Lauzon looking for a takedown but Held is defending well. The fighters get back to the center of the octagon and Held immediately scores a takedown. Held holds top position and Lauzon pushes him off but Held spins around and lands back on top of Lauzon. The round ends with Held in top position.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Held

Official results: Joe Lauzon defeats Marcin Held via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

