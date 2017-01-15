UFC Fight Night 103: Ben Saunders edges Court McGee in close decision win

Here is how the UFC Fight Night 103 welterweight fight between Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders played out.

Veteran welterweights Court McGee and Ben Saunders met on the main card of UFC Fight Night 103 on Sunday, Jan. 15. The bout aired live on the event’s FOX Sports 1 broadcast.

This fight marked McGee’s twelfth appearance under the UFC banner since winning season 11 of The Ultimate Fighter. In 2015, McGee came back from a nearly two-year injury layoff. He made his return with a unanimous decision win over Marcio Alexandre Jr. at UFC 194. McGee followed up the win with a loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC on FOX 19 and, most recently, a unanimous decision win over Dominique Steel at UFC Fight Night 92.

Saunders began his third run in the UFC at Sunday’s event. After appearing on the sixth season of The Ultimate Fighter , Saunders beat Daniel Barrera in his UFC debut at the show’s finale. “Killah B” went 4-3 in the promotion before being cut from the roster due to consecutive losses.

An 8-3 stretch outside the octagon would see Saunders return to the UFC. He put together three wins in a row against Chris Heatherly, Joe Riggs and Kenny Robertson before finally dropping a TKO loss to Patrick Cote. Oddly, Saunders was released from the UFC again after just one loss in four fights. However, his departure did not last long. After beating UFC vet Jacob Volkmann by first-round armbar at a regional event, Saunders received yet another call back to the UFC for the fight against McGee.

Round 1: McGee quickly took the center but they circled quickly and McGee found himself on the outside. McGee caught a kick and pounded with a few uppercuts before letting go. Saunders connected on the body with a quick kick. Saunders took the clinch with a knee before McGee disengaged. Saunders fainted before landing a quick body kick. McGee landed up top with a head kick. Saunders hit a few leg kicks, but McGee lands a jab cross before stalking Saunders. McGee flurried into the clinch, but Saunders pushed him off. McGee threw another head kick that got blocked. McGee seemed be aiming to match Saunders’ kicks. McGee pushed forward with punches. Saunders kicked to distance himself. Both fighters traded short shots before the horn sounded.

FanSided scored the round 10-9 Saunders

Round 2: The fighters met in the middle and quickly traded hooks and uppercuts in the clinch. Both fighters looked to land with a lot of volume. McGee was keeping a lot of forward pressure. McGee got caught leaning into a Saunders body kick. McGee landed slightly with a combo before Saunders returned with a body kick. McGee seemed to be the fresher fighter at this point. McGee caught Saunders in a body lock and pushed him to the fence. A little dirty boxing from this position, but not much action. The fighters separated and met in the clinch with Saunders throwing knees and McGee punching the body to end the round.

FanSided scored the round 10-9 McGee

Round 3: McGee came out quick with a cross, but Saunders touched him with his knee. Saunders landed a big combination with a body kick and two punch combo. McGee was off balance for a bit and Saunders landed some leg kicks. McGee caught Saunders with a right. Saunders was hurt a little. McGee landed again with a jab-cross. Saunders tried to step into the clinch, but McGee caught him with a right. McGee punched into a body lock position against the fence. After some cage pressure, McGee turned and pushed the fight to the mat. McGee looked to work out of Saunders’ guard. Saunders used his long legs to keep McGee from imposing much damage, but not improving his position. Saunders triangled his legs in a high guard position, but was not able to get his legs around the head. McGee moved to half-guard and stood up to land punches as the round ends.

FanSided scored the round 10-9 McGee

Bruce Buffer announced the decision for Saunders by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight two rounds to one for the victorious Saunders in his return to the UFC.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ben Saunders def. Court McGee by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

