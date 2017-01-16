UFC Fight Night 103: B.J. Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez results and highlights

Here is how the UFC featherweight fight between B.J. Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez played out at UFC Fight Night 103 in Downtown Phoenix

On Sunday, January 15, UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight champion B.J. Penn dropped back down to featherweight to challenge Mexican standout Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103 in Downtown Phoenix.

Penn, who is one of only two fighters to win UFC titles in two different weight classes, has not competed since suffering third round TKO to Frankie Edgar at The Ultimate Fighter 19 Finale in 2014.

Rodriguez, winner of inaugural season The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, is coming off a thrilling decision win over Alex Caceres in the main event of UFC Fight Night 92 in August. This extended his win streak to six straight, while keeping his UFC record perfect.

Round 1: No glove touch from either men as the met in the center of the Octagon. Sticking to the inside, Penn plodded forward and into the left head kick from Rodriguez. Snatching a leg up, Penn pressed the action into the cage. Breaking free, Rodriguez stalked his opponent around the cage. Pressing forward, Penn narrowly ducked a series of kicks and punches from his young opponent. With Rodriguez dancing away, Penn looked to clinch back up but ate a knee and a head kick.

After getting caught on the end of a spinning heel kick, Penn back away as Rodriguez pressed the attack. Narrowly avoiding damage from a flying knee, Penn looked like a deer in head lights as the crowd erupted for Rodriguez. After another spinning round house kick landed flush, Rodriguez chased Penn back in to the cage with a kick to the body followed by a barrage of head kicks. FanSided scored it 10-9 Rodriguez

Round 2: With one round under his belt, dropped Penn immediately with a front kick to the chin and swarmed onto his downed opponent. After a using Penn’s head as a basketball for what seemed like an eternity, referee John McCarthy stepped in and stopped the bout.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Yair Rodriguez def. B.J. Penn via TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:24

