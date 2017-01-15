UFC Fight Night 103: Augusto Mendes defeats Frankie Saenz

Here is what went down between Frankie Saenz and Augusto Mendes at UFC Fight Night 103.

Frankie Saenz (11-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) is looking to rebound from two straight losses and jump back into the UFC bantamweight rankings. He was on a seven-fight win streak and ranked #14 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings before losing his last two.

Augusto Mendes (5-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) lost his promotional debut by KO to now bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in February 2016. The loss to Garbrandt was also the first loss of his career, snapping a four-fight win streak, all by finishes.

Round 1:

The fighters meet in the center of the octagon. With a touch of gloves, the fight has started. Saenz opens up with a few inside leg kicks as the fighters are feeling each other out. Saenz tries a flying knee and big right hand that both miss target. Both fighters throw a few small flurries with nothing big landing. Saenz keeps working the leg kicks. Mendes scores a takedown but Saenz quickly gets back to the feet. Mendes lands a good combination after the break. Sanez has a cut over his left eye.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Mendes

Round 2:

Both fighters open the round with some small flurries. Mendes rocks Saenz with a left hook. Saenz recovers after getting the clinch. Mendes scores two quick takedowns with Saenz quickly getting back to his feet. Saenz lands a big elbow that drops Mendes. Saenz jumps in Mendes’ guard and lands a few shots. Saenz stands up, wanting the fight on the feet. Saenz is controlling the pace of the fight as Mendes looks to still be recovering from the knockdown. Saenz lands a few shots and a clean right hand visibly stuns Mendes. Saenz shoots for a takedown at the end of the round but Mendes defends.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Saenz

Round 3:

The fighters start the round both landing a big right hand. Saenz is rocked and Mendes is chasing him along the cage, throwing punches. Saenz recovers after pinning Mendes’ back against the cage. Mendes breaks out of the clinch after the two were fighting for position against the cage. Saenz lands a right hand and knee to the body. Mendes scores another takedown but Saenz once again quickly gets back to his feet. Saenz pins Mendes against the cage but Mendes breaks free. Mendes scores a double leg takedown and Saenz immediately gets back to his feet. Saenz attempts a flying knee as the round ends.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Saenz

Official decision: Augusto Mendes def Frankie Saenz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

