UFC Denver Weigh-In Results: Marcos Rogerio De Lima the Lone Miss

The UFC heads back to Denver, Colorado, on Saturday night, but first, the fighters weighed in to make the bouts official.

The early weigh-ins for UFC on FOX 23 went down in Denver at 11 a.m. EST with the ceremonial weigh-ins starting at 7 p.m. EST on Friday.

UFC Denver is headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout that could decide the next title challenger for champion Amanda Nunes. Valentina Shevchenko (13-2) takes on Julianna Peña (8-2) in the main event in a classic striker vs grappler matchup that so many hardcore fans love.

The co-main event brings about the possibility of a brawl as fan=favorite welterweights Donald Cerrone (32-7, 1NC) and Jorge Masvidal (31-11) throw down.

Perhaps the fight with the most intrigue comes with the heavyweight bout between former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and rising star Francis Ngannou. Many believe that Ngannou will be able to walk through the former champion but with Arlovski’s experience advantage, nothing is certain.

UFC Denver’s card includes the following bouts:

Main Card (FOX, 8 p.m. EST)

#1 Valentina Shevchenko (134.4) vs. #2 Julianna Peña (135)

#4 Donald Cerrone (170.8) vs. #12 Jorge Masvidal (171)

#9 Francis Ngannou (253) vs. #10 Andrei Arlovski (246)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Jason Knight (145.6)

Prelims (FS1, 5 p.m. EST)

Nate Marquardt (185.6) vs. Sam Alvey (185.6)

#4 Raphael Assuncao (135.4) vs. #7 Aljamain Sterling (135.8)

Bobby Nash (170.8) vs. Li Jingliang (170.4)

Henrique da Silva (205.8) vs. Jordan Johnson (205)

Eric Spicely (185.8) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (185.6)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (209.6)* vs. Jeremy Kimball (204)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. EST)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Eric Shelton (125.8)

Jason Gonzales (156) vs. J.C. Cottrell (155.8)

*Rogerio de Lima missed weight. Kimball accepted the bout and will receive 20-percent of Rogerio de Lima’s purse.

None of the fighters looked too rough on the scale which may bring fans hope that everybody will perform at their best at high altitude.

